Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Share Analysis by Akron Incorporated, USV Private Limited, Bausch Health

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market By Type (Allergic Conjunctivitis, Infectious Conjunctivitis, Chemical Conjunctivitis), Therapy Type (Antibiotic Therapy and Eye Warming Therapy), Drugs (Antibiotics, Ophthalmic Steroids, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antihistamines and Others), Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Conjunctivitis Treatment Market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing population of stye population worldwide and emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with stye disease are the key factors to drive the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global conjunctivitis treatment market are Nicox, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Inc, Mylan .N.V, WOCKHARDT, Akron Incorporated, USV Private Limited, Bausch Health, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, LUPIN, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Mankind Pharma, Micro Labs Ltd and many others.

Market Definition:

Stye is also known as hordeolum is a ocular disease in which small lumps grows at the edge of eyelids or at the base of the eyelashes. It is caused by bacterial infections. The patients with stye may experience inflammation of eyes, swelling and tearing.

According to the article published in obson Medical Information LLC, it is estimated that total population of allergic conjunctivitis is up to 30 % of general population worldwide. Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the stye infections and prevalence of stye infections is the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial studies being carried out by many pharmaceuticals industries

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the stye infections

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens.

Increase in prevalence rate of stye disease worldwide

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Inadequate knowledge about stye disease in some developing countries

Segmentation: Global conjunctivitis Treatment Market

By Type

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Infectious Conjunctivitis

Chemical Conjunctivitis

By Therapy Type

Antibiotics Therapy

Eyes Warming Therapy

By Drug Class

Antibiotics Gatifloxacin Moxifloxacin Tobramycin Others

Ophthalmic Steroids Dexamethasone

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS) Diclofenac

Antihistamines Lodoxamide Olopatadine hydrochloride Cetirizine

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Topical

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited received an abbreviated New Drug application approval from the FDA for olopatadine hydrochloride, selective H1-receptor antagonist for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis. The approval of olopatadine hydrochloride strengthens the company’s generic portfolio as well as improves the treatment paradigms for parients suffering from allergic conjunctivitis.

In June 2017, Nicox received an approval from the FDA for Zerviate (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24% for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. The approval of Zerviate marks an important commercial milestone to bring first topical ocular formulation of cetirizine, a second generation antihistamine and improve the millions of people sufferinf from conjunctivitis.

