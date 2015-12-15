Telepsychiatry Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Telepsychiatry market.

The global telepsychiatry market size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% from 2021 to 2027. The growth can be attributed to increase in the patient pool of anxiety, stress, and mental illnesses. For instance, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in 2018, 43.3% of U.S. citizens received treatment for mental illness. Moreover, rising suicidal deaths are further anticipated to drive the market growth. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, suicide was the 2nd leading cause of death in people aged between 10-34 years and 4th leading cause for individuals between 35 and 54 years in U.S. Additionally, the rapidly evolving technological advancements and mobile penetration are fueling the market growth.

The novel coronavirus is having a significant economic impact on most sectors, including the healthcare industry. Governments all over the world are responding to the threat of COVID-19 with all essential measures, such as nationwide lockdowns, social distancing, and large-scale quarantine to reduce the spread of the virus. Most states have declared mandatory stay-at-home for non-essential workers, which has impacted physical and mental health of several patients. According to KFF tracking poll, around 47% of Americans staying at home have reported negative mental health effects by March 2020. Out of them, over 21% have reported major negative impact on their mental health.

Telepsychiatry services helps in providing affordable, convenient and readily-accessible mental health services. The American Psychiatric Association helped psychiatrists to adopt the telepsychiatry service for better patient satisfaction and care. During the COVID-19 outbreak HHS waived the HIPAA penalties for using the NON-HIPAA compliant videoconferencing software, thus increasing the adoption. The licensure requirements have also been waived so patients can reach to any providers interstate for services.

The shortage of psychiatry beds further increases the need for virtual consultation services. According to the Psychiatric Services report, there were around 14 beds per 100,000 people available in the U.S. as of 2018 which is much lower than the growing demand. The lack of proactive care and inconsistent treatment may lead to a dangerous situation which can be reduced by constant monitoring via telepsychiatry services. Telepsychiatry helps in more effective crisis response, thus propelling the demand. The patients can get more consistent treatment via video calls, chats and telephonic conversion which can reduce overburden of in-patient appointments.

Product Insights: Telepsychiatry Market

The in-home solutions lead the telepsychiatry market with a revenue share of around 37.0% in 2019, owing to the rising preference for telepsychiatry treatment at home. The in-home solution saves valuable traveling time as consultation is available at fingertips. Moreover, the continuously changing guidelines regarding improved privacy and security help to increase the patients confidence in virtual consultation which is expected to increase the revenue in the forthcoming years.

The forensic telepsychiatry segment is expected to witness steady growth as these solutions offer mental health services for prison inmates, correctional facilities. Furthermore, these services cut down healthcare costs as well as reduce the risk and time required to escort the inmate to the treatment center. The crisis solution segment is gaining popularity due to COVID-19 pandemic as many people are facing mental health disorders during staying at home. Many players are providing free service during this public health emergency which is expected to increase the adoption.

Age Group Insights: Telepsychiatry Market

Adults lead the age group market segment with a revenue share of around 57% as of 2019. The rising level of depression and anxiety in adults is fueling the demand for virtual consultation in this age group. Moreover, adults are very much accustomed to using smartphones and online services, which is further fueling the demand. There is an upsurge in virtual consultation demand for mental health during this pandemic due to social distancing, job losses, etc. which is increasing the adoption of these services.

People with mental health disorders can get drifted toward harmful lifestyle choices very easily. Thus, they need continuous monitoring to curb the feeling of loneliness which can be provided via remote monitoring. Moreover, early warning signs, follow-up appointments can also easily be tracked using telepsychiatry, which is fueling the demand.

End-use Insights: Telepsychiatry Market



Community mental health centers lead the market with a revenue share of over 26% in the year 2019. The high demand of telepsychiatry service due to shortage of a large number of clinical teams in these facilities is fueling the demand. Moreover, the service is cost-effective and increased patient satisfaction is projected to further propel the growth of the segment.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into community mental health centers, specialty care settings, skilled nursing facilities, homecare and others. Homecare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment over the forecast period 2021-2027. The growth can be attributed to ease of using the services from the comfort of home, increase in smartphone penetration, and supportive government measures facilitating adoption of these services.

Regional Insights: Telepsychiatry Market

North America lead the market with a revenue share of around 38% in 2019. This growth can be attributed to increase in smartphone penetration, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of a large number of industry players. Moreover, the pandemic eventually gave a much-needed push to this technology. CMS and FDA considered telemedicine and the virtual care service as the backbone of the COVID-19 response strategy which is further fueling the revenue for telepsychiatry.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness amongst patients, rising smartphone adoption, and favorable government initiatives are contributing to the increased adoption of this service in the region. On March 11, 2020, The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) launched free remote consultation services in collaboration with Line and Medpeer, which is expected to increase the revenue. Moreover, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India launched new guidelines to provide remote consultation via video call, chat, and telephone in order to serve people in remote areas during lockdown and cope up with their mental health.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Telepsychiatry Market

The market is competitive in nature with the key players involved in strategic collaborations, regional expansions, and new product launches to increase their market penetration. For instance, in December 2019, the two telepsychiatry service providers- InSight Telepsychiatry and Regroup Telehealth merged to foster the telepsychiatry business growth. In November 2019, AmWell acquired Aligned Telehealth, a vendor of telepsychiatry in order to gain greater market share. Australian Government started providing additional funding services form January 2020 to address the mental health needs of rural and remote patients during any emergency. Several community tele-mental health service providers such as Black Dog Institute, Betterhelp, E-couch in Australia were promoting campaigns in order to cope up with the mental health problems during this pandemic. Such initiatives are anticipated to increase adoption of mental health services over the forecast period. Some of the prominent players in the telepsychiatry market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country-level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

