Telemedicine Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Telemedicine market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Telemedicine Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Telemedicine market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Telemedicine Market

The global telemedicine market size was estimated at USD 30.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Telemedicine solutions hold great opportunities as they help in improving clinical management, reduce variations in diagnosis, and make effective care delivery by enhancing quality and access to healthcare services.

The unexpected global outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to increase the usage of telemedicine as these solutions help caregivers to communicate effectively with their patients during the pandemic and provide better solutions to their health concerns. Owing to social distancing implemented by various countries around the world, virtual care delivery is stepping up as an effective solution for safe and better communication. The WHO mentioned telemedicine as one of the essential services in the policy to respond to the COVID-19 emergency.

Increased pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce the burden on medical professionals is expected to increase the adoption of telemedicine over the forecast period 2021-2027. Telemedicine is considered as the most versatile technology available to deliver health education, health information, and health care at a distance. Through various technologies, advanced patient-centered care and increased access to remote locations has become possible.

Telemedicine also helps in reducing emergency room visits and hospitalization rates, which is a significant factor in driving market growth. However, certain challenges such as resistance in technology acceptance by practitioners and patients, high cost of implementation, and data privacy and safety issues are anticipated to hamper the market growth to a certain extent.



Technology Insights: Telemedicine Market

The industry is driven by three concepts that include real-time (synchronous), store and forward (asynchronous), and others like home health virtual medicine. Real-time telemedicine refers to the contact between patient and healthcare practitioner via the use of electronic mediums, majorly video conferencing. This concept, also referred to as synchronous telemedicine, entails vast amount of application, which vary from a simple telephonic conversation to complex robotic surgery.

On the other hand, the store and forward system does not occur in real-time and involves the storage and transmission of medical information to the practitioner at a convenient time. Home health-based telemedicine involves patient monitoring (e.g. patient statistics and integral sign monitoring) from a distant location (usually home) in an effort to control unnecessary hospital expenses. Increasing demand for improved quality and safety by the application and demand for mobile technologies clubbed with adoption rate of home care are anticipated to fuel the demand for telemedicine over the forecast period.

Component Insights

The software telemedicine segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The hardware segment lead the market in 2019 and includes medical peripheral devices, webcams, speakers, microphones, display screen, videoconferencing devices, laptops, and monitors.

Services are further classified into monitoring, consulting, and academic applications of telemedicine. The telemonitoring segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to witness a steady growth in the near future. The growing base of geriatric population requiring home assistance for care delivery is expected to be a key factor driving the telemonitoring services. Tele-consulting segment is anticipated to be the lucrative segment over the forecast period owing to rising initiatives by the government for telehealth implementation projects and high demand for video conferencing solutions.

Application Insights: Telemedicine Market

The teleradiology segment accounted for the largest share of the global telemedicine market, in 2019. The dominant share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as an increase in imaging practices, workflow adoption by healthcare providers, and the streamlining and regulation of teleradiology practices.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into teleradiology, implementation of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), and growing R&D activities pertaining to eHealth are the key factors driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Delivery Model Insights: Telemedicine Market

Web/mobile based delivery model is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years as it offers direct access to care delivery solutions. This segment is further categorized into telephonic and visualized access to the care. Telephonic care delivery lead the market owing to its benefits such as cost-effectiveness and ease of operation. In addition, rising smartphone penetration and disposable income are augmenting the segment growth.

On the other hand, increasing awareness among users regarding telemedicine, the introduction of technologically advanced solutions, and penetration of cloud-based solutions are anticipated to boost the adoption of visualized care delivery solution in the coming years. Rising need for immediate medical assistance to patients located in remote locations is fueling the adoption of video conferencing telemedicine solutions.

Key market players are also focusing on continual product innovation, such as cloud-based and mobile video conferencing. For instance, The American Hospital Association (AHA) survey report published in 2016 stated that around 67% of U.S. hospitals connect with consulting practitioners and patients at a distance using video and other communication technology.

End-use Insights: Telemedicine Market



The providers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to increased adoption of remote monitoring devices in old age and chronically ill patients, advancements in telemonitoring devices, and the variety of tele-specialty services offered.

Telehealth solutions improve healthcare quality and offer convenience for healthcare providers in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support, providing clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting. eHealth solution offers great convenience to healthcare professionals in terms of patient workflow and data management, which are expected to increase the usage of telemedicine by providers over the forecast period.

The payers segment consists of insurance companies that pay the telemedicine service providers on behalf of patients.Presently, not all the telemedicine services are covered by insurance. Although Medicare covers limited telehealth services in specific rural areas, patients have to visit clinics for the completion of a session. This segment is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years.

Adoption of telemedicine by patients was observed to be low, as the majority of the patient population opts for services that are covered (private, Medicare, or Medicaid). However, with COVID-19 pandemic, adoption pattern has dramatically changed. Some government organizations purchase telehealth services for research and development, disease/disorder progress monitoring programs, or clinical trials.

Type Insights: Telemedicine Market

The tele-hospitals segment held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to expand at a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period. Telemedicine services are generally preferred in emergency care. As eHealth services role expands in healthcare, hospitals can use telemedicine for urgent care, primary diagnosis, and second opinions. It can help rural hospitals to provide 24/7 virtual assistance, small hospitals to share the night coverage cost and offer better post-discharge facilities. These expanding tele-hospital applications are contributing to the growth of this segment.

Tele homecare solutions are projected to register significant growth in the coming years as the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices is increasing. Favorable government initiatives, increasing awareness among patients toward their health, and high penetration of internet-based solutions are some of the factors attributing to the segment growth.

For instance, TELUS Health in Ontario, Canada started a Telehomecare program named TELUS Home Health Monitoring (HHM) in collaboration with the Ontario Telemedicine Network (OTN) and Ontario Ministry of Health to reduce the burden on the healthcare system, hospital admissions, and emergency visits.

Regional Insights: Telemedicine Market

North America lead the global market owing to the high demand for telemedicine in the recent past followed by Europe. These regional markets are expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to rising healthcare awareness coupled with cloud-based technologies acceptance. North America accounted for the maximum revenue share in the global market due to constant research and development initiatives.

Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are expected to experience positive growth owing to rapid demand for telemedicine and healthcare assistance, especially in rural areas. Emerging economies including India and China are estimated to witness growth over the forecast period. Innovation and development in telecommunication are anticipated to enhance the growth in this region in the near future.

Telemedicine Market Share Insights

Prominent industry participants include

Teladoc

Doctor on Demand

iCliniq

IBM

Intel Corporation

Philips Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

AMD Telemedicine

GE Healthcare

CardioNet Inc.

3m Health Information Systems

Medic4all

CirrusMD Inc.

Cisco

American Telecare Inc.

Vendors are investing in research and development to generate a technologically advanced system in order to gain a competitive advantage over other suppliers and provide economic benefits to the industry. The market is expected to become highly competitive as many startups are seeking opportunities in this sector.

Moreover, with the COVID-19 pandemic, technologists and manufacturers have a huge opportunity to upend the healthcare industry with enhanced quality and affordable services that are easily accessible to everyone. This is further anticipated to put telemedicine services on a positive growth trajectory in the coming few years.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global telemedicine market report on the basis of component, technology, application, delivery model, type, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Product

Hardware

Software

Others

Services

Tele-consulting

Tele-monitoring

Tele-education

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Store and Forward

Real-Time

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Telecardiology

Others

Delivery Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Web/Mobile

Telephonic

Visualized

Call Centers

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Tele-hospital

Tele-home

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

