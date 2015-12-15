Surgical Microscopes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Microscopes market.

The global surgical microscopes market size was valued at USD 817.5 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2021 to 2027. Complex minimally invasive neurosurgery and ENT procedures demand more precision from the surgeons performing the operations.

With the advent of these microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time, thus driving the market growth.

The introduction of technologically-advanced products is driving the demand for surgical microscopes as they are more precise, offer better illumination sources, and provide options for customization and technology integration based on the complexity of the procedures. Emerging technologies such as wide-angle illumination, red reflex illumination, and automation and augmented reality microscopy are expected to increase market growth. International players such as Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Leica Microsystems are contributing to the market growth by providing highly advanced automated and robotic surgical microscopes for more precision.

Surgical Microscopes have become an essential tool for minimally invasive surgical procedures in several fields, including neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, dental surgery, otorhinolaryngology, and cosmetic surgery. Technological advancements in the product have significantly improved vision, stability, and sizing, positioning, and recording capabilities as well as helped in the integration of image-guided microscope systems for better outcomes.

They offer 3D visualization, optimum lighting, and magnification of deep surgical fields through small approaches. Apart from clinical benefits, surgeons physically benefit from these microscopes as they allow them to adjust their posture while performing long and complicated procedures. These factors are anticipated to further propel the market growth during the forecast period. Type Insights

The on-caster segment held a significant share in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. On-casters microscopes are floor-mounted devices that have retractable casters with single, double, or compound wheels. The caster is specifically designed to provide absolute equilibrium, allowing free movement of the balanced microscope. Caster-mounted microscopes should be properly fixed and positioned with the operating bed. They also have top and down movement controls for adjusting the height of the device.

The base of this microscope is designed in a way that it does not interfere with foot controls or power cables. Mounting on wheels provide users with portability and flexibility capabilities. Caster-mounted microscopes are versatile, easy to clean, and maintain sterility in the operating room.

Advantages such as effective maneuvering and repositioning functionality requiring minimum efforts offered by these microscopes help in reducing the duration of the operation.

End-Use Insights

The end-use segment of the surgical microscopes market includes hospitals and physician clinics and other settings. The hospital is the largest end-use segment of surgical microscopes owing to the higher number of patient admissions and surgeries performed in hospitals and greater financing capabilities.

However, the physician/dentist clinic segment is growing at a significant rate. The availability of smaller operational microscopes and the growing field of dentistry are among the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Application Insights: Global Surgical Microscopes Market

Key application segments include neurosurgery and spine surgery, ENT surgery, dentistry, gynecology, urology, ophthalmology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and others. Neurosurgery and spine surgery was one of the major segments in 2019. Rising prevalence of brain disorders, as well as the complexity of their treatment, have led to the adoption of advanced techniques that involve the use of surgical microscopes.

The ENT surgery segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. Dentistry and plastic and reconstructive surgery segments are also expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and an increase in the volume of reconstructive surgeries. ENT surgical microscopes are customizable using tubes, objective lenses, stands, handles, and other parts.

Zeiss has an exhaustive portfolio of products for treating otorhinolaryngology disorders. Recently, in 2018, Zeiss launched its new product named EXTARO 300 with Advanced Visualization System TIVATO for complex procedures. A South Korean company named Chammed Co. Ltd. manufactures ENT equipment and offers surgical microscopes for ENT surgeries.

Regional Insights: Global Surgical Microscopes Market

North America lead the global market in 2019. This is due to the presence of sophisticated facilities, highly advanced equipment, skilled neuro, and cosmetic surgeons, rising number of surgical facilities, preference for outpatient settings, and supportive reimbursement framework for medical treatments. Moreover, the prevalence of ophthalmic and neurologic disorders in this region is substantially higher, which is facilitating the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. High incidence of ophthalmic disorders, increasing medical tourism, and the rising number of surgeries in inpatient and outpatient settings are among the major factors driving the market in the region. In addition, favorable government policies to improve the healthcare system and rapid economic development in many countries in the region are some of the factors anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Surgical Microscopes Market

