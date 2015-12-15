Spirulina Beverages Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spirulina Beverages market.

The global spirulina beverages market size was valued at USD 14.4 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027. Growing trend of veganism among the consumers for a healthy lifestyle is the key factor for market expansion. Furthermore, spirulina beverages are the largest source of protein among any plant-based drinks. These nutritional properties of spirulina are expected to propel the industry participants to launch new products over the forecast period 2021-2027. In the last few decades, consumers food preferences have been gradually shifting towards plant-based food and beverages. Spirulina beverage is loaded with nutrients and is also an excellent source of protein. The protein content of these plant-based drinks is around 50% to 70%, coupled with the balanced amount of nine kinds of essential amino acids.

Spirulina beverage is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins A and E, iron, calcium, and potassium. In addition, plant-based protein is more easily digestible than other sources of protein, such as red meat, eggs, and soy. The increasing importance of vegan trend at the global level owing to rising carbon footprint with the consumption of food products obtained from animals, such as egg, meat, pork, and seafood, is driving the market for spirulina beverages. Consumers are increasingly adopting more eco-friendly food products, which can easily fulfill the daily requirement of protein and other essential nutrients.

According to a survey conducted by Just Eat, a British online food delivery services company, in December 2017, in the U.K., demand for vegetarian food product options has been increased by 987% as compared to the previous year 2016. Shifting food preferences among consumers is expanding the scope of spirulina beverages across the globe. In addition, these beverages offer additional health benefits as compared to carbonated drinks in the market.

Since the inception of COVID-19 from January to March, the food stock from retail channels has been witnessing a shortage of food items in the supermarkets/hypermarkets due to disrupted supply chain. As a result, the majority of the countries locked their international and local state borders in order to contain this deadly virus. This situation in the market is likely to propel the demand for the immunity-boosting food items, including spirulina beverages, in the near future.

Distribution Channel Insights: Spirulina Beverages Market

Hypermarket and supermarket led the market for spirulina beverages and held a share of exceeding 55.0% in 2019 owing to the large market reach of offline retailers. Supermarket and hypermarket giants including Walmart, Target, 7Eleven, SPAR, and Aldi have large grocery store chains across the globe with a large customer base. For instance, according to the Target Inc. company website, the company is expected to open around 26 new stores across the U.S. Moreover, the preference for healthy beverages over carbonated drinks is increasing among consumers. Such trends are expected to drive the sales of spirulina beverages from hypermarkets and supermarkets in the near future.

The online retail segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2027. The growing adoption of smartphones across the globe has opened new avenues for the e-commerce platform in the global market. In addition, advantages including discounts, convenient accessibility, doorstep delivery, and quality assurance by the company are propelling the sales of spirulina beverages through the online retail sales channel. Furthermore, e-commerce giants including Walmart.Com, Amazon Prime Pantry, Tesco.com, Yihaodian, Alibaba, Godrej Natures Basket, and Honestbee are expanding rigorously owing to shifting buyers preferences.

Regional Insights: Spirulina Beverages Market

North America was the largest regional market for spirulina beverages in 2019 with a share of more than 30.0% owing to increasing consumer preferences for vegan food for a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the vegan population in the U.S. is growing significantly owing to the fact that the consumption of non-vegetarian leads to global carbon footprints. Consumers are increasingly adopting the plant-based protein source rather than meat protein to keep themselves healthy.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market for spirulina beverages with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the growing trend of veganism in the region. U.K., Germany, and Italy are some of the countries in the world where the concept of veganism has increased significantly over the past few years. In 2018, around 10% of the Italy population was vegan and it is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Spirulina Beverages Market

The market for spirulina beverages is at a nascent stage and very few companies have introduced products. Moreover, companies which are dealing in the spirulina powder, tablets, and extracts are entering in order to capture the market share with their existing customer-based products. Currently, spirulina is largely consumed as powder, tablets, and capsules.

A large number of domestic players present at the regional level are offering spirulina based beverages but the popularity of their products is not high. Furthermore, major players in the market are continuously expanding their product portfolio with regional flavors in order to maintain the customer base. These trends are anticipated to boost the demand for such beverages over the forecast period. Companies are adopting various strategies including new product developments and expansion of distribution channels in order to capture a greater industry share and expand their customer base across the globe. Some of the prominent players in the spirulina beverages market are:

