Smart Kettle Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global smart kettle market size was valued at USD 126.2 million in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Rising consumer disposable income, growing awareness of connected homes, and increasing technological trends such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled devices are spurring the growth of smart kettles in residential as well as commercial sectors. These are some of the prominent factors expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for smart homes with the importance of remote control using smart technology is boosting the demand for smart kettles. Rapid proliferation of online e-commerce channels in developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and other emerging countries of Asia Pacific is expected to spur the market growth in the forecast period.

Small kitchen appliances industry is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to features like connected security and intelligent sensors, with an emphasis on time-saving and convenience. Shifting trend of consumers toward technology-led products is driving the need for electric and energy-efficient kettles in the kitchen appliances market. In China, smart kitchen appliance industry is growing rapidly owing to greater penetration of technologically equipped advanced smartphone products.

Increasing importance of connected kettles has a new significance in the emerging world of IoT and AI-enabled devices, which is leading to a fast-paced growth for smart kettles. It is designed and supported with technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice assistance. The digital assistance applications such as voice control are gaining popularity since the launch of Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have the ability to control your home through smart connection. These kettles are very different from traditional electric kettles in which high power is consumed with no precise temperature control.

Smart kettle works on wireless operations with remote access from mobile or tablet that monitors temperature of the device. Kettle manufacturing companies are spending huge amount of money into developing new technology. These kind of devices tend to make everyday life easier and convenient, thereby have greater penetration in the market. The voice-assisted devices let users control the kettle with smart applications from anywhere in the house. For instance, Smarter Applications Ltd. provides iKettle that integrates smart app with Amazon Alexa and Google Home by the use of the IFTTT services. In addition, growing emphasis on energy efficiency measures has influenced small kitchen appliance manufacturers to launch eco-friendly kettles for energy efficiency.

Technology Insights: Smart Kettle Market

By technology, the smart kettle market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice-enabled, and others. The Wi-Fi segment accounted for the largest market share of 23.8% in the year 2019. Voice-enabled being one of the major technologies in this segment is also driving the trend of this market. Greater energy efficiency potential shown by smart kettles is becoming popular among consumers, which is anticipated to boost the market in the forecast period.

Innovation in smart technologies and introduction of IoT for smart kettles with Wi-Fi, voice-enabled, and Bluetooth services are gaining popularity among consumers, thus driving the demand for the segment. This type of kettle can be easily integrated with operating systems like Android and iOS using mobile app, which is convenient and helps save time. Wi-Fi is the fastest growing segment in the market and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of smart kettles with IoT enabled devices and voice-assisted operations like on/off and setting alarms are among the prominent factors leading to rapid segment growth.

Power Rating Insights: Smart Kettle Market

On the basis of power rating, the market is segmented into up to 1200 W, 1200-1800 W, and 1800-3000 W. Increasing purchasing power of residents in western countries including U.S., U.K., and Germany and their interest in buying high powered kettles with benefits such as fast speed boiling and time-saving features are driving the market growth. The power rating segment is lead by smart kettles in the range of 1200-1800 W, which accounted for more than 52.0% of the market share in 2018. This segment is projected to ascend at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Voice assistance, smart water level sensors, and multiple temperature settings for making green tea, coffee, and boiling water are influencing consumers to look for high powered smart kettles.

Rising concerns about saving time and energy are drawing consumers attention toward technology embedded in smart kettles. The 1800-3000 W power range segment is expected to grow significantly, witnessing a CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period. Smart technology features like cool touch, high sensor technology, voice assistance, and IoT enabled access have increased the demand for smart kettles.

Regional Insights: Smart Kettle Market

Asia Pacific was estimated to be the largest market in 2019 owning to growing trend of smart technology-driven small kitchen appliances. In 2019, China was the largest market and held more than one-third of the market share in Asia Pacific. Changing lifestyle along with increasing income is boosting the growth of this market. In addition, the evolution in smartphone technology in the region is continued to improve with stiff competition from Chinese firms. For instance, Xiaomi has introduced Mi Smart Kettle based on Bluetooth technology with intelligent temperature control that can be monitored on Mi home app on mobile from anywhere in the house.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, witnessing a significant growth rate of 20.1% over the forecast period. Growing popularity of smart connected homes in small kitchen appliances particularly in china is the major factor for the market growth in the region.

Smart Kettle Market Share Insights: Smart Kettle Market

Breville Group Limited

Smarter Applications Ltd.

AEG

Fellow Industries, Inc.

Xiaomi

Brewista, Inc.

Sage Appliances

AppKettle

are some of the major players in the market. The market poses a moderate to high entry barrier due to presence of big players and huge investment amount. These market players are indulged into innovations and smart technology and are investing a huge amount in research and development in order to provide the best products to the consumers and gain an edge over their competitors.

For instance, Breville Group Limited acquired U.S. based food and technology firm Chefsteps to enhance its R&D segment, with a focus on innovation to benefit consumers and retailers through practical and demonstration videos in small kitchen appliances market. The market is further driven by rapid proliferation of online e-commerce sales channels and growing number of smart home applications.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global smart kettle market report on the basis of technology, power rating, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Voice-enabled

Others

Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Up to 1200 W

1200-1800 W

1800-3000 W

