Smart Electricity Meters Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market

The global smart electricity meters market size was valued at USD 09.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. Smart electricity metering systems are used to lower the peak electricity demand and allow end-users to easily monitor power consumption and reduce it accordingly. Energy suppliers leverage these devices by aligning their benefits of reduction in reaction time to resolve hardware faults and power outages and providing improved customer service delivery due to remote reading conveniences. Since energy production using renewable approaches varies with time, low power generation ultimately results in unstable energy productivity. However, using the metering device helps in compensating for this loss by controlling the energy consumption of various electronic devices since that is capable of handling intermittent supply. Several smart meters rollout schemes in different regions, such as favorable government initiatives being taken in countries including U.S. and U.K., are supporting the installation of these devices, which is expected to play a integral role in industry growth.

Advanced metering infrastructure is a fool-proof system however energy theft is poised to occur either before demand measurement, while demand data is stored, or after the measurement logs have been transmitted to the utility. Tampering comprises numerous deceits, such as sophisticated techniques involving saturating the in-built magnetic components and brute force methods, such as jamming the mechanism deployment.

These metering systems serve as an appropriate solution for these fraudulent acts. Concentrator meters, which are used to poll the metering devices connected to the substation, aggregate data gathered from multiple metering systems to monitor electricity usage and detect the amount of intermittent energy theft. Additionally, metering control centers offered by advanced infrastructure are capable of handling divergence in the data.

Intelligent metering systems are incorporated into automated data simulators that forecast future energy requisites based on the present energy consumption rates, thereby offering benefits to energy sources as well as consumers. Additionally, attentiveness to environment protection, associated proceedings, and policies are estimated to control the surging levels of radiation emissions, thereby encouraging the use of smart electric metering systems. For instance, in the U.K., administrations have regulated the adoption of smart meter where the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) administers the work progress and systematic, timely installations. Therefore, the market is projected to witness a high competition among suppliers as they are striving to differentiate themselves based on quality and cost according to the regulated parameters.

Intelligent electric meters offer analysis and energy forecasting capabilities, which are absent in conventional metering systems. This remote information storage and transference capabilities of such metering systems are anticipated to eradicate future tampering and theft of electricity employing meters. The considerable growth predictions can be accredited to the substantial promotion of green energy and efficient transmission facilities. Integrated presence across the value chain, especially for real-time information sharing regarding usage and tariff rates, is perceived to be a competitive advantage. Increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of these devices is expected to positively influence the smart electricity meters market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Phase Insights

On the basis of phase, the market is segmented into single-phase and three-phase. The three-phase sub-segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than single-phase. This growth is attributed to its increasing implementation in industrial and commercial applications. The three-phase electric meters are capable of handling more load and provide the flexibility to divide the load into three different phases.

The growing number of industries and commercial buildings is expected to drive the installation of three-phase electric meters. Further, the benefit of flexibility provided by the three-phase electric meters is paving the way for these meters in residential applications. Furthermore, single-phase electric meters are mainly used for residential buildings where electricity load is lesser than commercial buildings, as they are less expensive and affordable for residential consumers.

End-use Insights: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market



The end-use segment comprises of residential, commercial, and industrial sub-segments. The residential end-use segment includes suburban/urban apartments and standalone bungalows. The commercial end-use section consists of all commercial buildings and aligned infrastructures such as hotels, residential lodges, small to large shopping complexes, and offices. The industrial segment involves product manufacturing facilities and processing plants.

The commercial end-use segment is anticipated to demonstrate healthy growth over the forecast period. Growth in this domain is attributed to the regulatory, administrative framework, and surging awareness regarding reducing energy consumption and aligned expenses. The residential end-use sector lead the global market in 2019, owing to the growing devices requisites to meet energy demand. For instance, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. electric utilities had nearly 86.8 million smart metering infrastructure installations, in 2018, where approximately 88% were for residential customers.

Regional Insights: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market

Asia Pacific region has the maximum deployment of smart electricity metering systems on account of the regulatory conditions and standardized policies. Further, Asia Pacific smart meters market is also expected to demonstrate substantial growth and is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2027. China is gearing toward sustainable energy management with substantial reserves for smart grid implementation.

Smart meters are also anticipated to facilitate enhanced grid management and are principal focus areas for smart grid projects. The residential sector is projected to emerge as the most lucrative segment for this market owing to the growing smart grid adoption proposals in selected areas along with government and administrative regulations and policy standardization in constituencies. The deployment of these metering systems enables domestic customers to utilize varied significant features, such as enabling the reduction of peak purchases, demand response, and direct load control. It thereby applies downward pressure on energy prices in spot markets, potentially lowering carbon emissions through the integration of cleaner distributed generation, offsetting the need for a new generation through Transmission and Distribution (T&D) capacity, and reducing domestic usage.

Smart Electricity Meters Market Share Insights: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market

The key industry participants in the market include

ABB

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Holley Technology LTD.

Elster Group GmbH

Iskraemeco d.d.

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr

Schneider Electric, Inc.

Siemens.

Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing the customer base to gain a competitive edge in the market and are taking numerous strategic initiatives, such as partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and collaborations with other key players. For instance, in October 2018, Portland General Electric Co. built smart grids in three Oregon towns of Hillsboro, Portland, to deliver advanced automation distribution technologies to improve service quality and thus increasing the adoption of smart electric meters. Also, in August 2017, Aclara Technologies LLC, a global solution provider of smart infrastructure solutions acquired the majority equity interest in General Electric Philippines Meter and Instrument Co., Inc., to develop a joint venture called GEPMICI, to expand electric distribution in the Philippines.

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global smart electricity meters market report based on phase, end use, and region:

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Single-phase

Three-phase

End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

