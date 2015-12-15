Smart Education And Learning Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Education And Learning market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Education And Learning Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Education And Learning market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Smart Education And Learning Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Smart Education And Learning Market

The global smart education and learning market size was valued at USD 171.7 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2021 to 2027. The increasing adoption of e-learning methods among corporate organizations to organize effective training programs for their employees is one of the significant factors contributing to the markets growth. Also, the rising demand for interactive learning techniques, such as mobile educational applications and gamification, is expected to increase the market for smart education and learning.

Schools and universities across the globe are increasingly emphasizing to bring more dynamic methods of imparting knowledge for improved collaboration and productivity with higher speed and efficiency. Furthermore, the concept of bring your own device (BYOD) in classrooms has encouraged learners to use their choice of technologically assisting devices in the classrooms.

Smart education and learning methods have witnessed a surge in adoption owing to the benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, convenience, and improved focus. Besides, these methods have enabled both instructors and learners to enhance their efficiency and productivity. The collaborations and partnerships among hardware suppliers, software developers, and content providers have resulted in improved smart teaching solutions. The industry is expected to demonstrate a noticeable growth over the forecast period owing to its massive adoption by corporate professionals.

The continuous technical developments and improvement in the connectivity of portable communication devices are some of the other factors driving the industry. Also, the increasing promotion of digital teaching by governments in developing countries is encouraging the schools and universities to adopt smart education and learning methods. For instance, in July 2019, the Ontarios Ministry of Education (Canada) has rolled out a plan, under which it has become mandatory to pursue four online courses for high school students to graduate. Consequently, the decisions of the government on e-learning policies will have a direct impact on the market for smart education and learning in Ontario.

COVID – 19 Impact Insights: Smart Education And Learning Market

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) outbreak as a pandemic, causing a massive impact on businesses and humankind. The fact that people are pushed to stay at home due to this outbreak, business organizations, are compelled to provide an entirely remote workplace in anticipation of the mandate of Work from Home (WFH) from the respective governments. Also, schools are encouraged to follow smart education and learning by accessing the Professional Learning and Development (PLD) programs to work remotely with their students. The adoption of distance education and learning due to this outbreak is expected to favorably impact the industrys growth.

Organizations can seek it as an excellent opportunity to deal with their distance learning policy by getting the right tools in place and be prepared for a similar situation in the future. Organizations must also make sure that teachers and students working remotely have the tools they require, such as VPNs and collaboration and videoconferencing solutions, and access to critical documents. Besides, the governments worldwide are recommending smart education and learning solutions and are providing the portals for online tutorials. For instance, the government of New Zealand purchased or leased around 17,000 digital devices to distribute among families that do not have one. Hence, the smart education and learning industry have a vast potential to demonstrate considerable growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Age Insights: Smart Education And Learning Market

The 11 to 18 years segment accounted for a market share of 35.2% in the market for smart education and learning 2019 and is estimated to witness significant share over the forecast period 2021-2027. Also, it is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the significant adoption of smart education and learning solutions in academic training programs. In the educational programs, e-learning assists students by offering real-time theoretical, practical, and task-based courses.

The 30 to 45 years segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.3% in the market for smart education and learning over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the constant evolution of online corporate training programs to cope with current technologies and trends. It offers quick information access capabilities to employees through multiple devices. The growing popularity of social media platforms to discuss problems and queries and share experiences is also contributing to the growth of this segment.

Component Insights: Smart Education And Learning Market

The service segment lead the market with a revenue share of 73.0% in 2019. It can be attributed to the availability of numerous smart education and learning portals offering better-quality educational content in the form of study notes, test-prep materials, question banks, and learning videos. For instance, the Western Cape Government (South Africa) offers an e-learning portal containing different types of resources available in Afrikaans and English for use by teachers and students. Also, the Ministry of Education of the Peoples Republic of China offers the National Cloud-Platform for Educational Resources and Public Service that provides free educational resources for primary and secondary education students.

Besides, the hardware segment is expected to experience a notable shift in its trajectory, registering a CAGR of 14.3% in the market for smart education and learning over the forecast period. For instance, interactive whiteboards have become widely popular and provide a more improved experience. They incorporate a wide range of features, such as dry-erase surfaces, digital pens, communicating software, and other multi-touch options. Also, they allow users to save and share notes among other digital devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops.

Learning Mode Insights: Smart Education And Learning Market

In terms of revenue, the blended learning segment lead the market with a share of 23.8% in 2019. Further, the simulation-based learning segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to continuous technological advancements in the integration of cognitive and technical skills. For instance, the American Academy of Pediatrics has developed a simulation-based solution for pre-hospital professionals based on realistic case-based scenarios. Other than blended learning and simulation-based learning, the market for smart education and learning has been segmented into different learning modes, including social learning, virtual instructor LED training, collaborative learning, and adaptive learning. New applications of smart education and learning have enabled innovative and effective interaction with students.

The adaptive learning segment is also expected to grow at a substantial rate over the projected duration. This growth owes to the fact that it offers a personalized platform, which helps learners progress based on their own pace and capabilities. Moreover, adaptive learning, combined with analytics, helps instructors obtain real-time data on the progress of users. Therefore, the rapidly growing adoption of learning analytics is positively influencing the growth of the smart education and learning market.

End User Insights: Smart Education And Learning Market

The academic end-user segment lead the market, with a revenue share of 65.7% in 2019. In addition, the corporate segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for smart education and learning methods within the organizational domain can be accredited to a rising need for ensuring that employees possess the required knowledge and skills needed to meet future challenges. Also, smart education and learning can reduce some of the costs associated with traditional education and learning program delivery during the period when the employee is not physically available.

Several multinational companies have a global presence and hence, require quick, easy, and mobile solutions to train employees, irrespective of location and time. Smart education and learning methods are most commonly used by the firms to meet their compliance requirements and Information and Communication Technology (ICT)Â training. Also, cost savings can be realized by using existing tools and techniques and subject matter experts to develop content internally. General budget constraints are one of the prominent factors driving the demand for smart education and learning in the corporate sector.

Regional Insights: Smart Education And Learning Market

In North America, the market accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.3% in 2019 and is projected to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period. This growth owes to the presence of well-established ICT solution providers and a large customer base. The region is expected to register a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2027. Furthermore, in South America, the market for smart education and learning is also expected to witness noticeable growth over the forecast period. It can be attributed to the adoption of innovative technologies, such as Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), microlearning, gamification, and personalized literacy programs.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the smart education and learning domain owing to the presence of growing economies such as India, China, and Japan. Government-driven initiatives, such as government-funded projects for literacy development in rural areas, are anticipated to boost the market for smart education and learning. For instance, the National Digital Library of India, created by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, is an online library providing academic content for different levels of smart education and learning, by subject area. Also, Japans Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology provides a platform, called MEXT to support e-learning by age and the level of education.

Smart Education And Learning Market Share Insights: Smart Education And Learning Market

The key industry participants in the market include

Adobe

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D2L Corporation

Educomp Solutions Ltd

Ellucian Company L.P.

McGraw-Hill

Pearson

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SMART Technologies ULC

SumTotal Systems, LLC

MPS Interactive Systems Limited.

Vendors in the market for smart education and learning are focusing on increasing the customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, vendors are taking several strategic initiatives, such as partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and collaborations, with other key players in the industry. For instance, in February 2019, the Ellucian Company L.P., a U.S. based IT services provider in the educational sector, partnered with the company ESM, which offers procure-to-pay tools for higher smart education and learning. This partnership is anticipated to expand the Ellucians cloud-based Ellucian Spend Management Suite, a procurement management solution, to include Ellucian Purchase.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global smart education and learning market report based on age, component, learning mode, end user, and region.

Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

5 to 10 years

11 to 18 years

19 to 29 years

30 to 45 years

Above 45 years

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hardware

Interactive Display

Interactive Projector

Interactive Table

Interactive Flat Panel Display

Interactive White Board

Student Response System

Software

Learning Management System (LMS)

Learning Content Management System

Adaptive Learning Platform

Assessment System

Others

Service

Managed and Professional Service

Education Content

Learning Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Social Learning

Blended Learning

Virtual Instructor LED Training

Collaborative Learning

Simulation-Based

Adaptive learning

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Corporate

Small & Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Smart Education And Learning in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Smart Education And Learning Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580