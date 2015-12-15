Silver Wound Dressing Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silver Wound Dressing market.

The global silver wound dressing market size was valued at USD 709.1 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The demand for silver wound dressing is on a rise owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement, rising cases of accidents, trauma, and rising geriatric population.

Rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and introduction of technological advanced products are the major factors anticipated to drive the market. For instance, in October 2019, Imbed Biosciences Inc. was awarded USD 1.5 million grant at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research and development of bioresorbable wound dressing with gallium and silver metal ions. Such new technologically advanced products are expected to positively impact market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic wounds is also anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. As per the data reported by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, six out of ten Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Such high prevalence rate of chronic diseases in the U.S. is the major cause of the high disability and death rates in the country. Cancer is considered to be a healthcare burden in the U.S. as it is one of the leading causes of death in the country. According to the estimates of Cancer Organization, in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of deaths and about 1,735,350 new cancer cases were registered in the U.S. In addition, nearly 4,700 new cases of cancer are diagnosed each day in the country.

Globally, the number of surgeries is also increasing owing to which the prevalence rate of acute wounds is also increasing. The silver based wound dressing, thus, are increasingly being used to prevent surgical site infections, as it allows rapid healing. Most surgical wounds, post-cancer surgery, are relatively deep and large in size, releasing exudates that require regular management. The silver wound care product helps to manage large wounds, thereby significantly reducing the risk of infection. Thus, rising incidence of chronic diseases is expected to increase the demand for these products, thereby propelling market growth, globally.

The rising cases of traumatic events and road accidents are also one of the major reasons for the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people got killed globally, which is around 3,242 people per day. Such cases are expected to surge the demand for rapid wound healing products.

Key players are also adopting various strategies to strengthen their position in the industry. For instance, in February 2019, GEMCO Medical launched GEMCORE360, the brand of advanced wound care products. The portfolio includes silver alginate dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, transparent thin films, alginate dressings, PHMB foam dressings, and foam dressings. Thus, such initiatives by key players are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Product Insights: Silver Wound Dressing Market

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into traditional and advanced wound dressing. Advanced silver wound dressing has been further categorized into Silver Foam Dressing, Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressing, Silver Hydrogel / Hydrofibre, Silver Alginates, Nano Crystalline Silver Dressings, and others. The advanced silver wound dressing segment held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Advanced silver wound dressing contains antimicrobial properties that allow rapid wound healing.

Advanced silver wound dressing can be used as primary as well as secondary dressing and is suitable for managing moderate, minimal, and heavy exudates. These dressings are commonly used for surgical wounds, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burn wounds. Increase in number of acute wound cases has led to a rise in demand for silver antimicrobial wound dressing across the globe, which is expected to drive the segment.

End-use Insights: Silver Wound Dressing Market



The hospital segment held the largest share in 2019 in the silver wound dressing market. The increasing demand for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the segment. In addition, increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers is also anticipated to drive the segment. The silver based formulations are majorly used for rapid healing of leg ulcers. Furthermore, increasing cases of surgical wounds due to a rise in the number of surgeries is also driving the segment. Thus, these factors may fuel segment growth over the forecast period.

The home healthcare segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Most of the surgeries require a prolonged recovery period, leading to frequent changing of dressing. Thus, the demand for advanced wound care products in-home healthcare settings is increasing. Moreover, geriatric and bariatric population and patients suffering from chronic wounds prefer homecare over hospital stay.

Regional Insights: Silver Wound Dressing Market

North America lead the market in 2019. The increasing cases of road accidents, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of several key players in the region are anticipated to drive the market in North America. In addition, the availability of skilled professionals and improvement in healthcare infrastructure is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Presence of developing countries such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to boost the market growth in the region. In addition, increasing cases of chronic diseases, especially diabetes is also expected to surge the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Silver Wound Dressing Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the market include Molnlycke Health Care AB, 3M, Coloplast, Medline, and Smith and Nephew PLC. Key players are adopting various strategies such as merger and acquisitions, product launch, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in 2019, KCI-an Acelity – introduced its advanced wound dressing products, such as KERRAFOAM Gentle Border Dressing, KERRACONTACT Ag Dressing, and KERRAMAX CARE Dressing, in South Africa to expand its market presence. Acelity was later acquired by 3M. Such strategic initiatives are expected to increase the companys market share and revenue.

Key companies Profiled: Silver Wound Dressing Market Report

Molnlycke Health Care AB

3M

Coloplast

Medline

Smith & Nephew PLC

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global silver wound dressing market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Traditional

Silver Bandages

Others

Advanced

Silver Foam Dressing

Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressing

Silver Hydrogel/Hydrofibre

Silver Alginates

Nano Crystalline Silver Dressings

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

