Pet Grooming Services Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pet Grooming Services market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pet Grooming Services Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pet Grooming Services market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pet Grooming Services Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Pet Grooming Services Market

The global pet grooming services market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. The market growth is attributed to the rising awareness of pet grooming and their health. Grooming services such as bathing, brushing, and nail clipping allow owners to maintain both physical health and appearance of their pets. Grooming also allows their skin to breathe and maintains grease in their skin coats.

Ears, eyes, and teeth of pets are more prone to infections however, grooming services help clean these organs and protect them from skin infections. In addition, government initiatives toward pet grooming education and training programs are fueling market growth. Employment for animal care and services in both developed and developing countries is expected to create positive opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Rising importance of pet health and wellbeing is leading to increased focus of owners on pet grooming services. Grooming helps keep pets clean and healthy while also protecting them from skin infections, allergies, and diseases. Moreover, new trends in dog grooming such as colorful highlights, dreadlocks, stenciled designs, and setting of pets fur with round or square faces are driving the growth of the market.

In addition, growing trend of pet-friendly hotels and their grooming services are driving the market growth. Hoteliers offer five star amenities and services such as pet massage and spa in order to give value-added services to their customers. For instance, hotels such The Liberty, Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, The Milestone Hotel, W Fort Lauderdale, Fairmont Hotel, and Egerton House offer grooming services for pets, which is expected to augment the growth of pet grooming services market over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Services Insights: Pet Grooming Services Market

The bathing and brushing segment held largest market share of 46.1% in 2019 in terms of revenue and as they are essential to maintain a hair coat of dogs and cats. Brushing removes the dirt, dead hair, and loose hair tangles, which helps spread hair oil evenly and stimulates blood flow for healthy skin. Furthermore, it also helps maintain the moisture of fur and reduces shedding. Dog hairs usually trap allergens, bacteria, and dirt quickly, however, giving them baths prevent bacteria and dirt from causing infections.

The nail trimming segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for 7.0% during the forecast period. Clipping and trimming play a crucial role in pet grooming services as the nails of pets grow faster. Pets tend to tear their toenails while running, which could lead to pain and pressure on toe joints. In addition, longer nails also create discomfort for pets, which makes nail clipping a must. These factors are expected to increase the segment growth in coming years.

Application Insights: Pet Grooming Services Market

Commercial sector accounted for the largest revenue share of 87.8% in 2019. Professional groomers use most appropriate grooming supplies such as hair brushes, scissors, and nail clippers that are gentle and safe for the pets. Grooming specialists have knowledge of anatomy and health, and hence can quickly identify early signs of diseases, skin infections, or allergies. Therefore, rising preference for commercial grooming sessions to remove the dirt from pet hairs, early detection of medical issues, and removal of unwanted skin cells is expected to increase the segment growth over the forecast period.

The household application segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.0% owing to increasing trend of smart grooming mobile apps. Smart apps assign home servicing projects to professional groomers, which is boosting the market growth. Mobile apps such as Groomit, ProPet, PetLinx, Kennel Link, etc. are gaining traction in the household application segment.

Regional Insights: Pet Grooming Services Market

North America is estimated to be the highest and fastest-growing market accounting for a revenue share of 43.0% in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding health and cleanliness of pets is anticipated to drive the North America market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% due to rapid urbanization and increasing adoption of pets. Developing countries such as India and China are expected to upsurge the demand for grooming services in this region due to rising pet adoption in these countries. Changing lifestyles in developing countries such as India has led to increased preference for commercial grooming packages, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Pet Grooming Services Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global market include

PetSmart Inc.

Muddy Paws

The Pooch Mobile

Hollywood Grooming Inc.

Petsfolio

Pet Palace

Aussie Pet Mobile.

Grooming services providers are implementing new strategies to enhance user experience. For instance, PetSmart implemented review boards recommendations in 2019, which included eight veterinarians, master groomers, and industry experts that help enhance the grooming experience and safety of pets.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global pet grooming services market report on the basis of services, application, and region.

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Bathing & Brushing

Nail Trimming

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Household

Commercial

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pet Grooming Services in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pet Grooming Services Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580