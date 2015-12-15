Organ Preservation Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organ Preservation market.

The global organ preservation market size was valued at USD 191.7 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. The demand is on a rise owing to the increasing cases of organ failure across the globe, initiatives encouraging organ donation, geriatric population, and the presence of key players in the developing and developed countries.

The increasing number of organ transplantation procedures across the globe and rising cases of multiple organ failure are the major factors propelling the market growth. According to a report published by the Health Resources & Services Administration in 2019, around 36,528 organ transplantation were performed in the U.S. in 2018, and around 95.00% of adults in the country support organ donation. It also reported that around 17,553 donors were recorded in 2018 of which 10,722 were deceased donors and 6,831 were living donors.

In addition, various awareness campaigns across the globe are also anticipated to positively impact the market. For instance, 12th October is celebrated as European Day for Organ Donation and Transplantation. Furthermore, according to the report published by the Council of Europe in 2019, 41,000 patients underwent organ transplantation in 2018 in Europe. Therefore, such instances are anticipated to promote the organ preservation market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) have become one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity over the last three decades. Coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, peripheral vascular disease, heart failure, and congenital heart defects are the major cardiovascular diseases prevalent across the globe. According to the report published by the American Heart Association in 2018, around 92.1 million Americans are living with some form of CVD and CVD is the most common cause for mortality in the country as compared to cancer and other chronic diseases.

It also reported that around 2,300 Americans die due to cardiovascular disease per day, which is around 1 death every 38 seconds. As per the report published by the World Atlas, Russia has the highest prevalence of CVD, which is around 57.0% of the mortality cases in the country are caused by CVD. Such instances are anticipated to surge the rate of heart transplants across the globe, thereby propelling market growth over the forecast period.

The increasing cases of kidney failures and chronic kidney diseases are expected to surge the kidney transplant rate. According to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) in 2019, around 15.00% of adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic kidney diseases every year. Similarly, as per the report published by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in 2019, around 661,000 Americans suffer from kidney failure of which 468,000 patients are on dialysis and around 193,000 underwent kidney transplant. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to propel the organ transplantation market growth over the forecast period.

The rising cases of chronic liver diseases and cirrhosis across the globe are also expected to surge the market growth. According to the data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2019, around 2.0 million deaths occur due to liver diseases per year globally and around 1.0 million deaths occur due to complications of lung cirrhosis. It also reported that liver transplantation is the second most transplanted organ. Furthermore, as per the annual report published by the NHS in 2019, around 8,740 liver transplants were reported in the U.K. in the last 10 years. Such instances indicate considerable growth of the market for organ prevention.

Solution Insights: Global Organ Preservation Market

On the basis of solution, the market is categorized into the University of Wisconsin (UW), Custodial HTK, Perfadex, and others. The University of Wisconsin (UW) held the largest share in 2019 owing to its increase in use and several advantages of the solution. The solution allows the preservation of liver grafts of humans for more than 15 hours as compared to other solutions. It also allows easy transportation of organs across large distances without any damage. It is majorly used for liver preservation and helps in increasing the rate of successful liver transplantation. The increasing cases of liver transplantation are anticipated to propel segment growth.

Perfadex segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This solution is specifically formulated to preserve the integrity and function of organs that are rich in endothelium at the time of cold ischemic storage and flushing before reperfusion and transplantation. This solution is majorly used for lung preservation but can be used to preserve other organs as well. Therefore, such advantages are anticipated to promote segment growth over the forecast period.

Organ Type Insights: Global Organ Preservation Market

The kidney segment held the largest market share in 2019. Increasing cases of kidney failures and number of kidney transplant procedures across the globe are the major factors influencing the segment growth. According to a report published by the NHS in 2019, in the U.S. around 37.00 million patients suffer from chronic kidney disease and almost 726,000 suffer from end-stage renal disease every year. Various awareness campaign related to the benefits of kidney transplant is also anticipated to promote segment growth. For instance, NHS launched ˜Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative with an aim to improve the lives of patients suffering from kidney disease in the U.S.

The heart segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising number of heart transplantation procedures is expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast period. According to a report published by the Health Resources & Services Administration around 3,408 heart transplantation procedures were performed in 2019, whereas in 2017 around 3,273 heart transplantation were performed in the U.S. This trend is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

Preservation Technique Insights: Global Organ Preservation Market

On the basis of preservation technique, the market for organ preservation is fragmented into static cold storage, hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion, and others. The static cold storage segment held the largest share in 2019 owing to its wide applicability and increase in use. Static cold storage is majorly used for kidney preservation. However, it is also used for the preservation of other organs as well. Furthermore, the presence of various market players offering static cold storage is also anticipated to promote the segment growth.

The normothermic machine perfusion segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. In this technique, the organ is provided with sufficient nutrition and oxygen that enables aerobic metabolism. It also helps to provide better transplantation outcomes and reduces the chance of post-transplantation side effects. It is majorly used for liver preservation but is also allows efficient preservation of other organs as well. Therefore, such advantages are expected to promote market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Global Organ Preservation Market

North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rising acceptance of innovative healthcare technologies, high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and heart failure, better reimbursement policies, and increasing investments for improving healthcare infrastructure are the major factors promoting the growth. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and an increasing number of organ transplantation procedures are also expected to promote the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness, and growing need for organ transplantation procedures. In addition, the growing aging population, increasing incidence of kidney and heart failure, and rising healthcare expenditure are also anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Organ Preservation Market

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as merger and acquisitions, product launch, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2020, MIMETAS launched assay ready product line for organ-on-a-chip, OrganoPlate Caco-2. This product consists of 38 intestinal tubules that are developed under flow conditions against an extracellular matrix. This product has been developed with an aim to provide Organ-on-a-Chip technology available to all. Therefore, such an initiative is anticipated to increase the company market share. Some of the prominent players in the organ preservation market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Organ Preservation Market Report

XVIVO Perfusion

TransMedics

21st Century Medicine

CryoLife, Inc.

Bridge to Life Ltd.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global organ preservation market report on the basis of solution, organ type, preservation technique, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

University of Wisconsin (UW)

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Others

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Kidneys

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others

Preservation Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

