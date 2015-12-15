Global Citric Acid Anhydrous Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2020-2030

Global Citric Acid Anhydrous Market: Market Outlook

Citric acid is a naturally occurred acid that has its origin from fruits. Citric acid is widely used in the food industry, pharmaceutical industry, personal care products because of its many applications. Citric acid anhydrous has a crystalline form, is white in color and it is acidic in nature as the name suggests. Citric acid is a plant-based acid, non-toxic and has low reactivity. Citric acid anhydrous is also used as a cleaning agent, with the ban of phosphate in some regions it is expected to drive the growth for the citric acid anhydrous market.

The uses of citric acid anhydrous in bakery made products have increased, which might help the market for citric acid anhydrous grow and expand. Excessive consumption of citric acid anhydrous can imbalance the PH level in the body and can cause health problems like obesity, this can restrain the growth of the citric acid anhydrous market.

Wide application of citric acid anhydrous in the food and beverage industry to boost growth

Citric acid is used in many processed food which is fed to infants, as it helps in their proper growth and development. Moreover it is used in making different cereals and snacks. Citric acid anhydrous is also used as a sweetening agent in different food products such as ice-cream, desserts, and others. Use of citric acid anhydrous in making dairy and meat alternative have also increased in recent years which may also boost the demand for citric acid anhydrous in the market.

With acidic properties of citric acid anhydrous, it is widely used in making alcoholic beverage and carbonated soft drinks which adds to its flavor. It is also used in the making different sports and energy drinks, as well as juices, syrups, RTD tea, and coffee. Many uses of citric acid anhydrous in the food and beverage industry the market is expected to grow in terms of sales and revenue.

Global Citric Acid Anhydrous Market: Segmentation

Based on nature, the global citric acid anhydrous market has been segmented as:

Conventional

Organic

Based on form, the global citric acid anhydrous market has been segmented as:

Powder

Granular

Based on the application, the global citric acid anhydrous market has been segmented as:

Food service industry

Food processing

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy

Convenience Food

Beverages

Jams & Preserve

Others

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Cleaners and Detergents

Others

Based on the region, the global citric acid anhydrous market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Citric Acid Anhydrous market: Key Players

Some of the citric acid anhydrous key market players are Lorann Oils, Cesco Solutions, Inc, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Basel, Aromantic Ltd, Surfachem Group Ltd, Merck Life Science Pvt Ltd, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, Professional Compounding Centers of America, APAC Chemical Corporation, Discovery Fine Chemicals Limited, and others.

Global Citric Acid Anhydrous Market: Opportunities

Demand for citric acid anhydrous has increased with its use as raw material in many manufacturing processes, citric acid is widely used in industries like cosmetics and pharmaceutical. In many regions citric acid anhydrous is used in animal feeds because of its high nutritional values which gives good productivity. It is also used in self-care products which are used for hair, skin, and oral health. Citric acid anhydrous being a good cleansing agent is used in the production of soaps and stain removing solutions. With the increased application of citric acid anhydrous in various industries, the market for citric acid anhydrous is expected to boost over the forecast period.

Global Critic Acid Anhydrous Market: Regional Outlook

Citric acid anhydrous is produced from citrus rich fruits, which are majorly cultivated in North America and the European countries. Asia Pacific with many developing countries is expected to be a fast-growing market for citric acid anhydrous. Awareness among the health-conscious consumers about the health benefits associated with products containing citric acid anhydrous may also fuel the demand for the market. The food and beverage industry may cover the major market for citric acid anhydrous with its many uses in different domains.

COVID 19 Impact on Global Citric Acid Anhydrous

The outbreak of COVID 19 has put most of the human population under lockdown in which most of the production activities had been shut down. Many large and small scale manufactures are facing problems to manufacture and sell their products with the production and employee capacity being reduced with the newly imposed laws. Hotels and restaurants are kept closed in most of the regions to prevent the virus to spread, this has affected the food service industry. With its applications in pharmaceutical industry this pandemic is expected to affect the citric acid anhydrous market on a low level for the next two to three quarters.