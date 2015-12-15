North America to Stand in a Better Stead in the Electric Micro Motor market between 2020 and 2030

Electric micro motor are used for slow speed hand pieces for polishing drilling or combined with ultrasonic scaler. Electric micro motor can cut or used for polishing driven by the hand piece which can variably rotate from 0 to 30,000 rpm and go forward or reverse. Electric micro motor is rapidly replacing the traditional air-driven, high-speed hand pieces. Electric micrometer are quick and with high speed which provide high torque. Electric micrometer continued to evolve with the time making the device smaller and comfortable and is stifle noise, lessen vibration, and minimize heat output. Electric micrometer consist of a control unit, cord, micro motor and various attachment/hand piece. Speed and torque of the electric micromotor is constant removing difficult bridges, crowns and restorations becomes easier. Electric micromotor offer accuracy by enabling the end user to set the required speed for procedures. Increased power and decreased vibration, noise, and heat produced by modern dental electric micromotor have helped to alleviate patient’s procedural anxiety, and gives physicians more comfortable working environment.

Rapid rise in the oral disease, increasing geriatric population, awareness regarding oral hygiene, significant growth in the dental produces drive the market of electric micro motor. Rising adoption of branded and technologically enhanced products registered from the end users such as hospitals, dental clinics over the past few years in developed and developing countries drive the market of electric micromotor. Increasing medical tourism in emerging countries and recent advancement in the technology spur the market of electric micro motor. Various advantage over the traditional high speed and air motor low speed hand piece drive the market of electric micro motor. Growing focus of key players in the emerging market propel the growth of Electric micro motor market. However higher cost, heavier hand piece, learning curve, and infection control concerns restraints the growth of electric micromotor market. Additionally, reimbursement scenario continues to be major factor limiting the growth of electric micromotor market.

The global electric micromotor market is segmented on basis of modality type, end users and geography.

Segmentation by Modality Type Standalone Bench top Portable

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Dental clinics Others

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of modality type, the portable electric micromotor segment holds a large share. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed due to its advantage such as improved technology. On the basis of end user, hospitals segment account for the largest revenue share owing to increasing awareness of oral hygiene. Dental clinics segment accounts for the rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing number of clinics and physicians.

The North America market for dental laboratory ovens holds the largest revenue share, due to increasing dental disease, increased demand of technological advanced products and presence of major key players of electric micromotor. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global electric micromotor market, owing to increasing number of dental clinics. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to increasing awareness about the oral hygiene and increasing medical tourism, increasing demand of new technology and significant improvement in healthcare facilities. China is expected to register significant growth, due to rising aging population and cost effective treatment for dental surgeries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in electric micromotor market, owing to less developed healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global Electric Micromotor Market are ,

LANAFORM

Mariotti & C. srl

MICRO-MEGA

Geosoft Dent

AYGUN CO.,INC

Omec S.n.c. EMS Medical

Cefla s.c.

COLTENE Group

