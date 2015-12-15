Membrane Separation Technology Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Membrane Separation Technology market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Membrane Separation Technology Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Membrane Separation Technology market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Membrane Separation Technology Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Membrane Separation Technology Market

The global membrane separation technology market size was estimated at USD 17.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7 % from 2021 to 2027. Rising population leading to the depletion of water resources and the contamination of ground and surface water bodies are driving the demand for wastewater treatment technologies and subsequently, the demand for membrane separation technology.

Industry participants in collaboration with research institutes are undertaking various R&D projects to improve and accelerate the membrane manufacturing technology. The potential use of 3D printing technique may enable the manufacturing of membranes in different shapes and designs in a more precise manner compared to other membrane fabrication methods currently available.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suggested the implementation of RO pre-filtration in the food and beverage industry to reduce the possibility of biofilm formation. This is anticipated to promote the demand for membrane separation technologies in the coming years.

Majority of the present-day membranes are manufactured by using polymeric materials such as Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyethersulfone (PES), Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Polyethylene (PE), and Polypropylene (PP). Furthermore, ceramic membranes are finding growing acceptance owing to their chemically inert nature and ability to operate at high temperatures.

The market is influenced by several regulatory and technology trends, which play a critical role in driving the market. Stringent environmental regulations governing wastewater discharge are presumed to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Increasing investments and continuous R&D in membrane separation technology have led to the introduction of membrane products with enhanced durability and higher flow rates. Moreover, manufacturers are developing membrane technologies to address the specific requirements of the end-use industries.

Technology Insights: Membrane Separation Technology Market

Reverse osmosis is expected to remain the most dominant category in the membrane separation technology market and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. The membranes used for the aforementioned separation technologies are generally characterized with a pore of less than one nm and are used for the production of ultrapure water, landfill leachates treatment, and seawater desalination.

Reverse osmosis process exhibits a considerably higher recovery rate than the traditional thermal desalination processes such as Multistage Flash Distillation (MSF) and Multiple Effect Distillation (MED). As a result, reverse osmosis technology is rapidly replacing the thermal desalination process in the saltwater desalination plants across the world.

The ultrafiltration process is also one of the most popular categories in the market. The segment was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is likely to register a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2027. The high demand for such membranes can be attributed to the single-membrane filtration process in ultrafiltration that serves as an effective barrier to harmful bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants. Ultrafiltration membrane is widely used to treat wastewater for reuse purposes. Furthermore, ultrafiltration is also emerging as an alternative to reverse osmosis technology in household water purification systems.

Application Insights: Membrane Separation Technology Market

The water and wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. Growing restrictions on the discharge of untreated wastewater is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Various governments and regulatory agencies have issued multiple regulations and mandates concerning water treatment and disposal to safeguard the environment. Strict enforcement of these regulations is prompting industries to adopt environment-friendly wastewater treatment processes, thereby influencing the market growth.

The pharmaceutical and medical application segment is also expected to register a notable CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period, owing to growing demand for membrane separation technologies in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries owing to the constant requirement for separating particles and fluids in suspension.

Membrane separation technology is used to recover precious solvents and catalysts that are spent during the synthesis of various pharmaceutical compounds/intermediates. Furthermore, it is used to produce Purified Water (PW), Highly Purified Water (HPW), and Water For Injection (WFI) used in the manufacturing of various pharmaceutical formulations.

Regional Insights: Membrane Separation Technology Market

Asia Pacific region held the majority of the market revenue share in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is due to rising water pollution and growing environmental concerns driven by the growth of industries such as mining, chemicals, and metal processing industries.

The government of China launched the ˜Water Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan in 2015 in an effort to prevent heavily polluting sectors such as chemicals and pulp and paper from contaminating water sources. The implementation of this action plan is expected to promote wastewater treatment, thereby, driving the demand for membrane separation technologies in China.

North America market is also expected to witness a notable CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period owing to rising government initiatives to encourage sustainable development. In addition, strict government regulations to control wastewater disposal from municipal sources are also expected to augment the market growth.

The pharmaceutical industry in North America is expected to witness exponential growth owing to various research and development activities related to healthcare products. The implementation of regulatory norms for the discharge of pharmaceutical effluents is anticipated to boost the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Membrane Separation Technology Market Share Insights

Key players

The top market players are continuously improving the design and performance characteristics of the membrane separation systems to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

The major companies in the industry own several trademarks and patents, which emerged as a valuable asset for the companies and offered a competitive edge to gain a strong foothold in the market. In addition, they play a pivotal role in improving brand equity as well as the financial performance of the companies.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global membrane separation technology market report based on technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Reverse Osmosis

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Waste & Wastewater Treatment

Industry Processing

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Membrane Separation Technology in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Membrane Separation Technology Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580