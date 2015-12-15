Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

The global medical respiratory protective equipment market size was estimated at USD 327.8 million in 2020 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing usage of respirators to avoid exposure to numerous biological agents, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and endoparasites, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period 2021-2027. The frontline workers in the healthcare sector are at a higher risk of being infected by these harmful biological agents. The initiatives undertaken by organizations, such as OSHA, to provide guidance on the proper use of respiratory and other protective equipment, including surgical masks, in the healthcare sector, are expected to drive the market.

U.S. led the market in North America due to high product demand as a result of stringent regulatory scenario regarding the safety of patients, doctors, and other workers in healthcare premises. The growing threat of biological hazards, including COVID-19, Ebola, and SARS in the country, is also expected to increase market growth.

Healthcare workers face a number of serious safety and health hazards. They include bloodborne pathogens and biological risks, potential chemical and drug exposures, waste anesthetic gas exposures, respiratory hazards, laser hazards, hazards associated with laboratories, and radioactive material, and so on. Utilization of protective equipment, such as respirators and masks, provides protection against such health hazards.

An increase in the COVID-19 cases across the globe has a significant impact on the market. Surgical or medical respirators are recommended to be used by healthcare professionals directly exposed to patients suspected or confirmed with COVID-19. This, in turn, has significantly boosted the demand for respirators in the global medical industry.

Respirator Evaluation in Acute Care Hospitals (REACH) conducts studies on the demand and supply of N95 respirators in healthcare organizations and suggests methods to minimize biological infections. Recent occurrences of biological hazards, such as H1N1, COVID-19, avian influenza, and Ebola outbreak, have emerged as a significant factor surging the demand for respiratory protective equipment.



Product Insights: Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

The surgical mask segment led the market in 2019 accounting for a share of more than 50%. The segment is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to advancements in the concerning diagnosis and medical surgery. Surgical masks are utilized by patients and healthcare professionals for protection against pathogens and harmful infections.

Rapidly expanding the medical sector along with an utmost emphasis on safer surgical procedures has surged the demand for surgical masks across the globe. Numerous types of surgical masks are used, such as basic, splash resistant, and anti-fog surgical masks. In addition, growing need for advanced healthcare services and improved products expected to generate the demand for surgical masks over the forecast period.

Respirators are designed to reduce inhalation exposure to particulate contaminants, such as gases, particles, or vapors. Air-Purifying Respirator (APR) has filters, cartridges, or canisters that remove contaminants from the air by passing ambient air through the purifying element before it reaches the user.

Supplied Air Respirator (SAR) delivers compressed air from a stationary source to a half or full facepiece mask via a hose. It is further segmented into a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), full face masks, and airline respirators. SAR supplies clean air directly to the user from a clean source.



End-use Insights: Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market



The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share of over 55% of the overall market share in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast years. Increasing demand for respiratory protection equipment, especially surgical masks, in nursing homes and hospitals owing to high risk of infectious diseases is projected to drive the segment growth. Furthermore, the introduction of favorable initiatives and reforms promoting the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in government hospitals is expected to drive the healthcare PPE market during the forecast period.

Home healthcare includes professional medical support services at the patients home. The home healthcare end-use segment is projected to register steady growth over the forecast period, on account of the growing number of people using home healthcare services. The product demand in primary care facilities is projected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Primary healthcare facilities include physicians trained in comprehensive first contact for persons with any undiagnosed symptom, sign, or health concern.

Regional Insights: Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

North America accounted for the maximum revenue share of 34.1% in 2019 and will retain its leading position over the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to stringent government norms regarding the safety of patients, doctors, and other staff in hospitals and premises coupled with huge penalties for non-compliance. Europe was the second-largest regional market in 2019. An increasing number of respiratory hazards, coupled with the growing requirement for highly effective products, is expected to augment the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period owing to the significant growth of medical industries in India, China, and Southeast Asian countries. Moreover, global manufacturers are likely to establish their manufacturing facilities in the developing countries of Asia Pacific due to low production costs. These trends are expected to increase market growth in the APAC region. The market in the Middle East is also anticipated to witness considerable growth owing to increasing cases of respiratory diseases coupled with stringent industry regulations.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

The market of medical respiratory personal protective equipment is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of respirators manufacturers offering a wide range of products. Companies are focusing on operating throughout the value chain to gain dominance in the global market. This provides them with advantages in terms of procurement of raw materials and distribution of finished products, thus maintaining the economies of scale at an optimum level. 3M Company, Honeywell International, and DuPont are few companies operating across the value chain. Some of the prominent players operating in the medical respiratory personal protective equipment market include:

Key companies Profiled: Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global medical respiratory protective equipment market report on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Surgical Masks

Respirator Masks

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580