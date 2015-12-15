Healthcare Gamification Market Outlook To 2024 – Business Opportunity And Technological Innovations

Healthcare gamification market has emerged as one of the most remunerative business spheres of recent times, given the rapidly increasing proliferation of smart technology in the healthcare space. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe has led to an increased demand for the indulgence of technology in medical care, which has subsequently resulted in the acceptance of gamified models across the healthcare system.

Consistent deployment of gamification towards HIV awareness in South Africa will stir the adoption of the product in the region. As per reports, global healthcare gamification market size is expected to reach more than USD 40 billion in terms of annual remuneration by 2024.

Casual games in the healthcare gamification market recorded a major revenue share in the past few years owing to the growing use of gaming in mental health and therapies, to render support to patients affected by trauma and depression. Based on applications, the prevention segment is projected to strike a significant growth rate through 2024.

Healthcare gamification industry has been gaining remarkable traction across myriad geographies. Experts claim China to be one of the heaviest contributors of this domain, given that the region held a substantial share of the overall healthcare gamification market revenue in 2016. The rising adoption of the disease prevention approach rather than the disease curing one by healthcare professionals is expected to impel China healthcare gamification industry size. Furthermore, the region has observed a widespread deployment of smartphone applications to track physical activity in recent times. The healthcare space has also been adopting gamification models on a large scale, which would further impel the profitability landscape of the China market.

South Africa is another region that would most likely emerge as a lucrative growth avenue for healthcare gamification market. The prevalence of chronic ailments such as Ebola and HIV across the country are certain to provide opportunities to healthcare IT companies for exploiting the untapped potential of South Africa healthcare gamification industry.

Mango Health, Microsoft Corporation, Hubbub Health, and Ayogo Health are some of prominent companies that have firmly consolidated their presence in the competitive hierarchy of healthcare gamification market. These firms, cite experts, have been vigorously adopting growth strategies along the likes of contemporary product launches and extensive R&D funding. The unquestioned acceptance of novel technologies across the healthcare sector is certain to impel healthcare gamification industry size in the years, with a target revenue estimation exceeding USD 40 billion by 2024.

