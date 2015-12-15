Agmatine Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2030

Agmatine Market: Market Outlook

Agmatine is a chemical ingredient derived from amino acid knows as arginine through a natural process. Agmatine is derivative decarboxylation process. It is also found naturally in the gut of humans, muscle, herring sperm, sponges, and the mammalian brain. Agmatine also known as four amino butyl guanidine or four-guanidine. The main function of Agmatine is to prevent the production of nitric oxide synthase by affecting the commonly three enzymes iNOS, nNOS, and eNOS. Inos is also known as inducible NOS that prevents the body from the harmful bacteria by functioning the immune system. nNOS referred to as neural Nos that provide the information to the brain, too much consumption has stop the brain growth. eNos derived as endothelial NOS it increases the blood flow, lowering the blood pressure.

Agmatine is use to pump the blood and activate of nitric oxide in the muscle. An increase in nitric oxide means to increase the blood pump that is better in two ways first increase the essential nutrient during the workout or any other physical activity second it increases the protein synthesis process through which muscles growing rapidly in comparison to natural process. Agmatine is not used only in work out or pumping the muscle but also uses in Alzheimer’s disease, Anxiety, Athletic performance, Autism, Bipolar disorder, Depression, Nerve pain, Parkinson’s disease, Seizures, Schizophrenia, and Stroke, etc. Agmatine has also some side effects especially if it consumes by pregnant women, Diabetic patients, and Surgery patients.

Increase in gym trend with higher the stress in the lifestyle has improved the demand for Agmatine in the globally

These days the trend of the gym is higher, people are more cautious about their health that increases the demand for Agmatine in the global market. Urbanization, higher consumption of alcohol, stress, and increase disposable income are some factors that increase the demand for Agmatine in the global market. Increase demand for the dietary supplement has added positive sentiments for the Agmatine market. Agmatine has also high demand in the market as it helps to reduce the weight and pumping the muscle during the workout. Change in the lifestyle, awareness of the health, improper diet, and stress of obesity are some other factors which more pressure the pharmaceutical companies to produce dietary supplements in the market. Transformation in the body has also increased the sales of Agmatine. Agmatine is highly used as dietary supplements in the workout or gym but it also used in other diseases like nerve pain and some lethal disease like Alzheimer’s disease due to the death of brain cells, Parkinson’s disease (damage of nerve cell) and anxiety. Growing health awareness in emerging economies and increase the rate of neuro patients surge the demand of Agmatine in the global market.

Global Agmatine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the global Agmatine market has been segmented as

Powder

Capsules

Tablets

On the basis of Flavour, the global Agmatine market has been segmented as

Flavored Mango Chocolate Strawberry

Unflavored

On the basis of Sales channel, the global Agmatine market has been segmented as

Drug stores

Health stores

Specialty stores

Modern trade channels

Direct selling channels

Third-party online channels

Online channels.

On the basis of region, the global Agmatine market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

EMEA

Asia pacific

Oceania

Global Agmatine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Agmatine market are Insane Labz; Gilad &Gilad LLC, RSP Nutrition; Nutricost; NutaBio Labs, Inc., GAT sport, Transparent Labs., Prime nutrition, Powder city, Prima Force Supplements and other.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Agmatine Market-

The demand for dietary supplements is growing rapidly in the global market. Rising the pharmaceutical and medical industry getting the potential of the Agmatine market in the global market. Europe and the U.S are the major consumer of the Agmatine product in comparison to the other regions. Asia pacific has an emerging market as an increase in the health concern population and increases the per capita disposable income open new opportunity in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Agmatine Market-

COVID-19 has showed a major impact on dietary supplements. Lower the rate of gym subscription, destruction of the supply chain, and lower trade are the factors affected the Agmatine market in the global market. The dietary supplements market affected moderate during this pandemic. Agmatine production also affected due to low demand in the market. However, the effect of COVID -19 decrease, the Agmatine market expected to grow at a substantial pace.