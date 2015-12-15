Cocoa Extracts Market to Develop Rapidly by 2030

Cocoa Extracts Market: Market Outlook.

The dried and partially fermented fatty seeds of the cocoa tree are called cocoa extracts. Hot and humid climate conditions are favorable for the growth of cocoa trees. The tropical regions around the equator are the regions prevailing these weather conditions. Cocoa extracts are rich in various minerals, including copper, calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, phosphorus, and zinc. Cocoa extracts if stored properly do not spoil for a very long time. However, cocoa extracts may gradually lose their potency and may no longer be used for baking goods. The cocoa extracts tend to have a shelf life of two to three years.

Consumers tend to live a healthy lifestyle. Cocoa extracts are commonly used to stay healthy. Cocoa extracts affect several different areas of health, usually by influencing numerous body systems. With the increasing awareness related to cardiovascular diseases and consumers being more conscious about their fitness has proved to a factor influencing the growth of cocoa extracts market.

Cocoa Extracts Market: Market Dynamics.

Wide range of health benefits driving the coca extracts market.

Cocoa extracts contain antioxidants that may help to cure heart diseases. Polyphenols such as epicatechin and catechin present in the cocoa extracts are believed to have beneficial health effects. Some of the major health benefits related to the consumption of cocoa extracts are lower risk of cardiovascular diseases, improved cholesterol levels, and normal sugar levels. Consumers having diabetes showed improvements in vascular function after including cocoa extracts in their diet. Cocoa extracts are also beneficial for fat metabolism and an increase in energy. Hence cocoa extracts may be consumed for quicker weight loss. These health benefits are the major factors that are leading to the development of cocoa extracts market.

Application of cocoa extracts in chocolate formulation driving the cocoa extracts market.

Cocoa extracts are found to be a major component in chocolate formulations. A large percentage of consumers tend to include chocolates in their daily diet. It provides several health benefits along with taste. Consumers are looking for higher quality and higher content of cocoa in chocolates. The cocoa extracts market is expected to witness remarkable growth with the increasing demand for cocoa extracts in the premium chocolate products.

Manufacturers investing in research and development to boost the sales of cocoa extracts.

The key players in the cocoa extracts markets are making heavy investments in the research and development sector for the increased quality of products. Manufacturers are looking for technological advancements for the quality check of cocoa extracts. They are also hiring the best technicians and experts to make sure to maintain the quality of cocoa extracts. With the increasing health consciousness among the consumers, the opportunities for key players have shown inclination in the global cocoa extracts market.

Cocoa Extracts Market: Market Segmentation.

Based on the form, the global cocoa extracts market can be segmented as follows

Liquid

Powder

Based on the nature, the global cocoa extracts market can be segmented as follows

Organic

Conventional

Based on the type, the global cocoa extracts market can be segmented as follows

Cocoa butter

Cocoa powder

Cocoa beans

Based on the end use, the global cocoa extracts market can be segmented as follows

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and beverage

Cosmetics and personal care

Confectionary

Based on the region, the global cocoa extracts market can be segmented as follows

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Cocoa Extracts Market: Key Players.

Some of the key players functioning in the cocoa extracts market are Phytoextract Pvt. Ltd, Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation, CPC Ingredients, Tharakan and Company, Van Aroma, The Green Labs and Cyvex Nutrition, John Aromas, Merck KGaA, Haldin, Kerry Inc, PROVA SAS, and others.

Global Cocoa Extracts Market: Opportunities.

The cocoa extracts market has been dominated by product launches by the manufacturers. There is a significant increase in the demand for antioxidant and nutrition-rich profile of cocoa extract. These demands are being fully filed by the manufacturers by new scientific research publications. Increased demands of cocoa extracts in the confectionery industry have led to the rise in opportunities for the key players in the global cocoa extracts market.

Global Cocoa Extracts Market: Regional Outlook.

Europe is the leading processor of cocoa in the global market due to the favorable weather conditions in Europe. North America has the second-highest number of consumers of cocoa, after Europe. However, the global cocoa extracts market in Europe has come to its saturation point. The cocoa extracts market is expected to show rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing population, rapid urbanization, and increase in disposable income of the consumers.

Covid-19 Impact on Cocoa Extracts Market.

The Covid-19 pandemic may continue to affect the food and beverage industry and its supply chain. The travel bans and various lockdowns will have a certain negative impact on the cocoa extracts market. However, during this pandemic, chocolate has performed well as compared to the other products as consumers consider chocolate as an affordable luxury. Thus the impact of Covid-19 can be expected to be moderate on the cocoa extracts market.