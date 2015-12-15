Cassia Gum Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2020-2030

Cassia Gum Market: Market Outlook

Cassia gum is the thickening additive manufactured from the endosperm of Senna obtusifolia. This Senna obtusifolia is also known as Cassia obtusifolia or Cassia Tora or Cassia Occidentalis. Cassia gum is also recognized for its gelling agent and bonding agent properties in the food and beverage industry and pet food manufacturing. Cassia gum can be found in white to slightly yellowish powder form and creates high-viscosity aqueous collide when boiled with water.

Cassia tora is a wild crop but now it is cultivated owing to its characteristics like emulsification, foam stabilization, moisture retention, texture improvement, and others. In the health segment, cassia gum powder is gaining a substantial admiration owing to its blood purifier and laxative nature. It needs to be mixed with other collide like carrageenan and xanthan in order to give a gel effect to food products. Cassia gum alone does not exhibit gelling property and it has become a major restriction for the cassia gum market.

Cassia Gum Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in demand for Cassia gum due to increased application in the food and beverage industry

Under the section Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, cassia gum powder is declared in the GRAS category. Owing to the 75% polysaccharide composition of the cassia gum, it is stable during the processing of food and beverage products. Cassia gum is been used in process of a variety of cheese like curd cheese, whey cheese, processed cheese, natural cheese, and others. The application of cassia gum in the ice cream and other frozen dairy desserts is gaining popularity. This is pulling the sells for the cassia gum market.

Pet animal food industry consumption of Cassia gum driving the market

In Europe, the Commission Directives has approved the use of cassia gum in the processing of the food industry. The consumption of cassia gum has been increased in canned meat -food for cats and dogs. The United States has also approved the application as a thickening agent and gelling agent in the animal food. This is another factor that is aiding the cassia gum market.

Cassia Gum Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Cassia gum market has been segmented as

Dry

Semi-moist

Wet / Canned

On the basis of application, the global Cassia gum market has been segmented as

Food and Beverage Industry Dairy and Confectionery products Meat products Instant mixes Juices Others

Animal Food Industry Cat food Dog Food Animal feed Others

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Textile Industry

Others

On the basis of region, the global – market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Cassia Gum: Key Player

Cassia gum is produced from cassia tora tree is majorly found in subtropical regions. Owing to this, Southeast Asian companies seem to lead this market. Agro Gums, Jinan Farming Star Imp&Exp Co. Ltd., Amba Gums & Feed Products, Avlast Hydrocolloids, Altrafine Gums, Fooding Group Limited, J D Gums and Chemicals, H.B. Gum Industries Private Limited, and others are the major players in the cassia gum market.

Global Cassia Gum Market: Opportunities:

The cassia gum market is highly competitive. Owing to the health benefits offered by cassia gum, a lot of research is going on the developing products to cater to the need of consumers. Cassia gum can be used in the treatment of skin problems like acne, pimples, eczema, and others. The pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry players have sown interest in the cassia gum. Cassia gum has proven to help treat digestive and respiratory illness. This research and development will have a positive impact on the cassia gum market.

Companies are trying hard to introduce cassia gum in a new line of baby products, bakery and confectionery goods, pet food, and others. Cassia gum is useful in the textile, paper, and chemical industry. New entrants might try the opportunity in these industries. The cassia gum market has shown a healthy CAGR in the past few years and this will give fair opportunities to existing players and new entrants who are willing to invest in innovating the cassia gum products

Cassia Gum: Regional Outlook:

North American consumers are known for their health-consciousness. Cassia gum has quite good health advantages along with that it also provides excellent texture to food products. This is driving the sales of cassia gum market in North America. European markets have shown interest in the cassia gum too owing to its significance in the beverage industry and animal food industry. Application of cassia gum in the skin care segment is luring cosmetic industry to create unique products. This helping to broaden the horizon of cassia gum market in the North American and European markets. Asian market seems to be active participants in the cassia gum market due to its favouring natural conditions. The Middle East, Oceanian, and African markets will show a positive outlook in the coming future owing to its application in the pet food, packaged food, beverages, bakery products, and others.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Cassia Gum Market:

The spread of global pandemic has affected various manufacturing industries. The broken supply chain and shut-downed operation were the main reason suppliers are not able to cater to the demands of the consumers. This will remain a temporary impact on the industry. The cassia gum market may show a positive outlook in the upcoming future.