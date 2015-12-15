Automotive Seat Recliners Market Competitors, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis by 2026

Automotive Seat Recliners Market: Overview

Automotive industries are prominent field in today’s experimental world with constant innovative technologies playing in to deliver better comfort and secured ride for occupants. Automotive recliner is a type of seating which reclines backwards upon leaning and raises its footrest by means of a lever. Automotive seat recliner is a key component in automotive seating systems to provide comfort for neck, spine and foot while driving so that one feel relaxed.

Automotive seat recliner mechanism consists of seat cushion and seat back with upper and lower arm mounted, spiral springs to exercise radial forces on a rotatable cam for locking and unlocking operation. High quality chromium steel or magnesium are mostly used as materials to withstand high impact forces during accidents which can otherwise harm the occupant. For the increased seat size twin recliners are used to endure static and fatigue loads. Growing automotive industries globally and major players launching innovative models generates bright prospectus for automotive seat recliners market.

Automotive Seat Recliners Market: Drivers and Restraints

Automotive seat recliners market is driven by the demand for comfortable and relaxed seating and also with new trends in seat designs and increasing demand for premium vehicles has opened opportunities for automotive seat recliners market. The emerging technological advancements in automotive seat recliners is also fostering the growth for automotive seat recliners market.

For instance, one of the major player Faurecia has launched a technologically innovative seat recliner in the market which detects person’s health conditions such as respiration, heart rate and replies with solution such as energizing massage, warming or cooling according to the need, this emerging trend is expected to foster growth in the automotive seat recliners market globally. However, the increased seat recliners cost with variety of features in-build is limited to premium vehicles which might restraint the global automotive seat recliner market causing lesser impact in low economic regions.

Automotive Seat Recliners Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type automotive seat recliners market can be segmented as follows:-

Passenger Cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

On the basis of type of recliners automotive seat recliners market can be segmented as follows:-

Lever type recliner

Rotary type recliner

Slider type recliner

Slider cum latch recliner

Walk in recliner

Rear seat recliner

On the basis of recliner mechanism automotive seat recliners market can be segmented as follows:-

Ratchet / Tooth engagement Recliner

Taumel Recliner

Power Taumel Recliner

On the basis of distribution channel automotive seat recliners market can be segmented as follows

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Seat Recliners Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global automotive seat recliner market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among the aforementioned regions the APEJ market for automotive seat recliner market is expected to hold the largest market share by the end of forecast period. The exponentially growing automotive sector with advanced technologies in China is contributing to the growth of automotive seat recliner market in the region.

The Latin America market and Western Europe market is followed by the APEJ market for automotive seat recliners. Japan being the automotive manufacturer hub, automotive seat recliner market in the region is expected to show significant growth. The market in Middle East and Africa are expected for improvement during the forecast period.

Automotive Seat Recliners Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global automotive seat recliners market includes:

Lear Corporation

SHIROKI Corporation

IFB Automotive Private Limited

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Faurecia

Atwood Mobile Products

Toyota Motor Corporation

Fisher & Company

