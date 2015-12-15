Cellulite Treatment Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018-2028

Global Healthcare Sector Outlook

Despite the economic and political uncertainty in the recent past, the global healthcare industry has been receiving positive nudges from reformative and technological disruptions in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Key markets across the world are facing a massive rise in demand for critical care services that are pushing global healthcare spending levels to unimaginable limits.

A rapidly multiplying geriatric population; increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiac disease; growing awareness among patients; and heavy investments in clinical innovation are just some of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry. Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures (3-D printing, blockchain, and robotic surgery to name a few), safe and effective drug delivery, and well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models are targeted at placing the sector on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets.

Parent Indicators Healthcare

Current expenditure on health, % of gross domestic product

Current expenditure on health, per capita, US$ purchasing power parities (current prices, current PPPs)

Annual growth rate of current expenditure on health, per capita, in real terms

Out-of-pocket expenditure, % of current expenditure on health

Out-of-pocket expenditure, per capita, US$ purchasing power parity (current prices, current PPPs)

Physicians, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

Nurses, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

Total hospital beds, per 1000 population

Curative (acute) care beds, per 1000 population

Medical technology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging units, total, per million population

Medical technology, Computed Tomography scanners, total, per million population

Research Methodology

FMI utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

Standard Report Structure

Executive Summary

Market Definition

Macro-economic analysis

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Forecast Factors

Segmental Analysis and Forecast

Regional Analysis

Competition Analysis

Market Taxonomy

Treatment Procedure Cellulite End User Region Non-Invasive

Minimally Invasive

Topical Treatment Soft Cellulite

Hard Cellulite

Edematous Cellulite Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Dermatology Clinics North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Specific Report Inputs

The report specifically includes keen examination of the patient pool for cellulite, treatments available in the market for cellulite and also the demand and supply for the treatment options. The research has been restricted to the particularly post-puberty population, as the cellulite cases are seen in only this age group. There has also been an emphasis on women, as it is more prevalent in women.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

so on..

