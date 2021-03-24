Radio Modem Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead

Radio modems is a kind of communication device transferring data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometers. Radio modem provides real-time and reliable data transmission of a private network under certain special conditions. By using radio modems, Private Radio Networks (PRN) can be created that may be used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable the user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. Technological advancements in wireless technology with integrated solutions are fuelling the demand for the market. However, data privacy and security issues may limit growth over the forecast period.

Latest research document on 'Radio Modem' market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (License-Free Frequency, VHF, UHF, Wi-Fi), Application (Land Survey Differential GPS, Fleet Management Applications, SCADA Applications (Utility Distribution Networks), Automated Meter Reading (AMR), Telemetry Applications, Others), End-Users (Government & Defence, Transportation, IT & Telecommunication, Electronic and Electricity, Mining & Oil, Others), Range (Long Range, Short Range)



Market Influencing Trends:

ULR (Ultra Long Range) Radio Modem with Bidirectional Half Duplex Data Transmission up to 15km.

Integrated GPRS Solution Radio Modem

Growth Drivers

Growing end-use applications across the various industrial sectors, which require high reliability of data transfer and very high uptime, are the key market drivers for the radio modem market.

High Internet Penetration across the Globe owing to Rising in Population in Developing Economies

Offers Mobility and Freedom to Work on Devices such as Laptop or PDAs

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Installation and Set-up Cost

Lack of Security Mechanisms in Radio Modems

Opportunities

Real-Time Monitoring and Data Collection from Remote Location, Independent of Human Supervision

Radio Modem with Built-in Firewalls that Restrict Outside Network Access

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Radio Modem market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Radio Modem market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Radio Modem market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Radio Modem Market Overview

Chapter 2: Radio Modem Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Radio Modem Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Radio Modem Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Radio Modem Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Radio Modem Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Radio Modem Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Radio Modem Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Radio Modem Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Radio Modem Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

