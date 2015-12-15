Hemophilia Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hemophilia market.

The global hemophilia market size was valued at USD 00.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing R&D initiatives especially on identifying therapeutic agents is one of the major factors expected to positively impact market growth.

Availability of limited treatment therapy options and the growing burden on the regulatory bodies towards its treatment results in increasing R&D efforts. In addition, rising awareness campaigns and supportive initiatives plan by the government to commence early screening of neonates, which is expected to increase the requirement of diagnostic tools related to hemophilia.

Based on the data published by the WFH (World Federation of Hemophilia), hemophilia is more recorded among males and approximately 1 in 5,000 neonates suffer from type A. This is a rare genetic bleeding disorder projected to have affected around 440,000 people worldwide in 2018.

Increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders and growing severity with the genetic evolution globally is anticipated to drive overall market growth. Agencies like hemophilia Association of America generally offers continuous treatment for patients by introducing different co-pay initiatives.

This is further expected to balance the spendings for patients and assist them in providing access to new products. For instance, MyAccess Cost-Share Program was started by CSL Behring for U.S. patients providing treatment cost up to USD 12,000.

Type Insights: Hemophilia Market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hemophilia type A, B, C, and others. The classification is based on the deficiency of coagulation factor in a particular patient. It is commonly observed that type A is the most frequent type and has been recorded to be four times more prevalent than hemophilia type B.

According to the statistics published in WebMD LLC in 2019, the prevalence of type A varies with different countries with a range of 5.4-14.5 cases per 100,000 males. In addition, around 50-60% of patients were suffering from severe hemophilia A, are associated with severe bleeding manifestations. Moreover, majority of products available are used in the treatment of type A hemophilia.

However, type B is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to presence of strong pipeline products. Furthermore, type B constitutes approximately 20% of hemophilia cases globally, out of which 50% of them have factor IX levels greater than 1%.

Treatment Insights: Hemophilia Market

Based on treatment, the hemophilia market is segmented into prophylaxis and on-demand treatment. On-demand held the largest market share in 2019 and prophylaxis was estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

Prophylaxis is a regular infusion of clotting factor concentrates and is generally used in patients suffering from severe hemophilia and is a widely accepted treatment among the patients, leading towards its growth rate. The duration of this treatment depends on the severity of the patients. In addition, prophylaxis treatment is anticipated to reduce productivity loss with better quality of life outcomes.

Therapy Insights: Hemophilia Market

Key therapies in the market include immune tolerance induction (ITI) therapy, replacement therapy, and gene therapy. The replacement therapy in 2019 is anticipated to be the largest segment and gene therapy is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Replacement therapy is considered to be the standard therapy used in the treatment and helps replace the missing clotting factor among patients.

The gene therapy segment is one of the emerging fields especially in identifying the defective DNA bases and restoring with the functional ones. AMT-060 is a potential therapy developed by the UniQure for the treatment of type B and is under clinical trials. The therapy works by restoring production of factor IX in patients by delivering a functional copy of the factor IX gene into the liver cells of patients with type B.

In addition, initiatives undertaken by various companies to develop gene therapies for hemophilia involving Spark Therapeutics Inc.; UniQure; and BioMarin is anticipated to propel segment growth.

Regional Insights: Hemophilia Market

In 2019, North America lead the market and contributed over 44.4% of the revenue share. Rising prevalence coupled with growing inclination towards prophylaxis treatment is predicted to be the preliminary drivers of regional growth. In U.S., people are diagnosed with this disease at a very young age.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Early diagnosis of the diseases in countries including Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia and rising per capita use of therapies for factor VIII and IX deficiency are the integral impact rendering drivers.

Hemophilia Market Share Insights

Some of the key players include

Shire (Baxalta)

CSL Behring

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

BioMarin

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S.

Octapharma AG.

Major players focus on new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion to attain a higher market share.

For instance, Spark Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing SPK-8011 for the treatment of type A and is currently under clinical trials. Furthermore, in 2018, Sanofi bought the U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ for USD 11.6 billion to strengthen its market presence in rare diseases portfolio.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global hemophilia market report on the basis of product, treatment, therapy, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia C

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

On-demand

Prophylaxis

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Replacement therapy

ITI therapy

Gene therapy

