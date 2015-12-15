Global Telecom API Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2027
Telecom API Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.23% for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 because of the factors such development in the telecom and advancements in the telecom industry.
Telecom API market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the North America region with countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Increasing penetration of smartphones and development in the technologies are the factors which are expected to further enhance the adoption and demand rate for telecom API
Market Drivers:
- Growing implementation of M2M devices between end-users is expected to boost the market
- Increasing request for open source API platforms hence offers a robust development for telecom API market
- Cloud-based techniques are spreading rapidly which is propelling the growth of the market
- Increasing mobile internet use and a huge demand for mobile application is boosting the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Strict government laws and policies are one of the reasons that might hinder the expansion of the telecom API market
- Lack of technical expertise’s and awareness are restarting the growth of the market
Key Market Competitors Covered in the report
- Vonage, Vidyo, Inc.
- tyntec.
- TWILIO INC.
- Syniverse Technologies LLC
- Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.
- Persistent Systems
- Oracle
- Nokia
- MuleSoft, LLC
- MessageBird
- RapidAPI
- Hubtel
- LocationSmart
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- hSenid Mobile Solutions
- Google LLC
- Fortumo
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Cisco
- BICS SA/NV
- APIFONICA
- VOIP INNOVATIONS
- Amdocs
Research Methodology: Global Telecom API Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
Key Segmentation: Global Telecom API Market
By Type of API
- SMS, MMS and RCS API
- IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API
- Payment API
- Web RTC API
- ID/SSO and Subscriber API
- Location API
- M2M and IoT API
- Content Delivery API
- Others
- Quality of Service
- Device Information
- Advertising API
By User
- Enterprise Developer
- Internal Developer
- Partner Developer
- Long Tail Developer
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Telecom API Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research the telecom API market is facing high demand in the market because of growing demand for advanced telecom services and increasing mobile internet usage & huge demand for mobile application. Emergence of the business model of the Middleware Architecture through Telecom is also expected to enhance the market growth in the forecasted period.
Telecom API Market Developments in 2019
MTN and Ericson announced that they are going to enhance their mobile money partnership in September 2019 with the launch of an open API platform. This launch will provide opportunity to the entrepreneur so they can develop their own revenue generating applications. An open API platform will allow developers and programmers access to MTN mobile money proprietary software platform without any payment.
