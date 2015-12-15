Global Pet Wearable Market2020 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027
Pet wearable report, a market study and overview is carried out by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges for a particular business. A lot of hard work has been put together and no stone is left unturned while generating this market research report. The Pet wearable report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on. This market report covers an array of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for.
Global Pet wearable market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. pet wearables industry by rapidly improving its technology for monitoring customers’ furry friends. Its flagship product line of Whistle Go devices–think of them as doggy Fitbits with cellular data-enabled location tracking–used to simply report a pet’s location and number of miles walked per day. Now, that data gets crunched in real time to notify you through a smartphone app when subtle changes, like decreased activity or increased scratching, could indicate a health problem. After coming a long way to reach the edge of smart devices for humans, now it is the turn of pets and livestock to get smart with the futuristic technology framed as wearables. The idea of developing pet wearables is not entirely new.
Market Drivers:
- Growing advancements in technologies associated with the development and activities associated with these devices is also expected to foster growth of the market
- Rapid growth in demand for better services related to healthcare of pets is expected to augment growth of the market
- Increasing adoption of GPS-enabled devices and components; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
- Increased consumption for heat detection, identification and tagging solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Unavailability of infrastructures for wireless monitoring of pets and livestock animals; this factor is expected to restraint the growth of the market
- Requirement of large financial costs associated with acquiring and maintaining the continued operations of these devices; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding the short-battery life of these devices is also expected to restrain the growth of the market
We provide a detailed analysis of key players operating in the Pet Wearable Market: Allflex; Avid Identification Systems, Inc.; Datamars; FitBark Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; SpotOn; Invisible Fence; Whistle; LINK AKC; Loc8tor Ltd.; MOTOROLA HOME; Tractive; Trovan Ltd.; Voyce; Cybortra technology co.,Ltd.; KYON; DOGTRA; PetPace LTD.; PawTrax; Pod Trackers Pty Ltd; DAIRYMASTER; Gibi Technologies Inc.; IceRobotics Ltd; GoPro, Inc. and INUPATHY Inc. among others.
Important years considered in the study are:
Historical year – 2014-2019;
Base year – 2019;
Forecast period- 2020 to 2026
Key Segmentation: Global Pet Wearable Market
By Product
- Smart Collar
- Smart Camera
- Smart Harness & Vest
- Tags
- Monitors
- Trackers
- Translators
By Technology
- RFID
- GPS
- Sensors
- Others
By Animal Type
- Companion
- Livestock
By Application
- Identification & Tracking
- Behaviour Monitoring & Control
- Facilitation, Safety & Security
- Medical Diagnosis & Treatment
By End-Use
- Commercial
- Household
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Whistle announced the launch of innovative pet wearables, “Whistle GO” and “Whistle GO Explore”. The products are next-generation products compiled with advanced safety and activity monitoring inclusive of a health monitoring platform. The devices offer real-time tracking of pets, improved levels of batter life, illuminating device and is also available in different colours
- In March 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC announced that they had acquired “Link AKC”. This acquisition will enable greater innovations and improvements to the products currently available with the consumers at a fast-forwarded pace. With this acquisition, the headquarters of Link AKC will be shifted to Jacksonville, Florida, United States
Table Of Contents: Global Pet Wearable Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
