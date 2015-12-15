Global Precision Farming Software Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027

Precision Farming Software market report is a proficient and comprehensive that focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. In this era of globalization, many businesses call for Global Market Research to support decision making. This Precision Farming Software global market research report analyses key factors of the market that gives precise and accurate data and information about industry which is useful for your business. It covers many business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others that help to amplify their footprints in the market.

Precision Farming Software Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 15.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Precision agriculture relies upon specialized equipment, software and IT services. The approach includes accessing real-time data about the conditions of the crops, soil and ambient air, along with other relevant information such as hyper-local weather predictions, labor costs and equipment availability. Predictive analytics software uses the data to provide farmers with guidance about crop rotation, optimal planting times, harvesting times and soil management.

Market Drivers:

Growing requirement of real-time data management through cloud computing is driving the growth of the market

Government’s support to implement current farming methods is propelling the growth of the market

Establishment of intellectual property benefits on farming innovations is boosting the growth of the market

Combination of mobile expertise with farming methods is contributing to the growth of the market

Growing expenditure on agricultural software for maintaining farm productivity is another factor boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High primary business capital investment is hampering the growth of the market

Extreme challenges faced while working, particularly in collecting and analysing the data is another factor hindering the growth of the market

The scheme, for complete implementation, with suitable information, would take several years, and this factor is responsible for restricting the growth of the market.

We provide a detailed analysis of key players operating in the Precision Farming Software Market: Grownetics, Inc., Auroras s.r.l., Granular, Inc., TOPCON CORPORATION, The Climate Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc, DICKEY-john., Conservis, Ag Leader Technology., Raven Industries, Inc., Iteris, Inc., Reed Business Information Ltd, AgJunction, Trimble Inc., Deere & Company., Mothive, CropX inc., Ceres Imaging, Inc, GAMAYA, AgriData Incorporated., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Aker Solutions, among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Segmentation: Global Precision Farming Software Market

By Delivery Model

Local/Web-Based

Cloud-Based Software as A Service (SaaS) Platform as A Service (PaaS)



By Technology

Guidance System Technologies

Remote Sensing And Control Systems

Variable Rate Technology

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

By Service Provider

System Integrators

Managed Services Providers Farm Operation Services Data Services Analytics Services Connectivity Services Providers Assisted Professional Services Providers Supply Chain Management Services Climate Information Services Others

Maintenance

Software Upgradation

Support Services Providers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Contents: Global Precision Farming Software Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

