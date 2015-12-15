Sterilization Equipment Market Regional Analysis and Emerging Growth Factors 2020 To 2025

U.S. sterilization equipment market share is poised to grow at 7.7% over the next few years on account of the prevalence of chronic diseases among geriatric population and associated rise in surgical procedures. United States demographics suggest that around 32% of the total population aged 50 years and above is naturally susceptible to chronic disorders.

Developing countries are witnessing an escalating number of HAI (hospital-acquired infections). Studies suggest that the prevalence of infections contracted from hospital stays in low- and middle-income nations ranges from 5.7% to 19.2%, whereas in developed nations it is approximately 7.5%. This HAI pervasiveness coupled with stringent government regulations to prevent the nosocomial infections is likely to give the sterilization equipment market a substantial boost in the coming years.

Rise in number of surgical procedures conducted for aging population will fuel the adoption of sterilization equipment. Moreover, strict government norms for sterilization and disinfection of medical devices will be conducive to the industry outlook.

In terms of segmentation by end-use, the global sterilization equipment market from the hospitals and clinics segment is poised to register a growth rate of 8.1% through 2024.

The segmental growth can be attributed to a robust demand for therapies from patients with chronic disorders. Additionally, increasing healthcare spending for the development of more hospitals, along with high burden of nosocomial infections will amass considerable gains in the sterilization equipment market trends in years to come.

Industry players are upgrading the low-temperature sterilizers such as V-Pro Max System to deliver additional conditioning phase for optimal sterilization. Advances in the vaporized hydrogen peroxide and low-temperature peroxide gas plasma technologies for moisture and heat-sensitive medical instruments and devices will further amplify the sterilization equipment market expansion over the forecast spell.

The key sterilization equipment industry players include Tuttnauer, TSO3, Steris Corporation, MMM Group, Belimed, Anderson Products, Getinge AB, and LTE Scientific, among others. These companies are focusing on gaining a competitive advantage through various strategies such as M&A, new product launch, and partnerships to strengthen their footprints in the global market.

