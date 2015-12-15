Joint Reconstruction Devices Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2020-2024

Joint reconstruction devices market is slated to witness commendable growth through 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of Osteoarthritis in various regions across the globe. Studies cite that human joints are vulnerable to a series of conditions ranging from sports injuries to arthritis. While damaged joints are not just painful and have the potential to severally impact a person’s lifestyle, joint reconstruction surgery is considered as an effective solution for the reduction of chronic pain and restoration of mobility.

The aging population base suffering from joint pain, stiffness, inflammation, arthritis, & orthopedic diseases has profoundly remained as a crucial factor proliferating the joint reconstruction devices market share. However, the recent advancements brought forth by the industry players in this sector are also poised to leave an appreciable impact on the growth statistics.

Surging technological advancements coupled with a persistent increase in the research and development activities are pivotal factors influencing joint reconstruction devices market demand in European countries. Introduction of new products, for instance CartiHeal’s Agili-C, is another driver that will contribute to joint replacement devices market expansion in the forthcoming years.

U.S. joint reconstruction devices market will depict a substantial CAGR of 2.4 per cent during the estimated timeframe. The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases has stated that around 70 million people in the U.S. have some or the other form of arthritis or chronic joint disorder. A huge population with higher incidence of musculoskeletal disorder is, therefore, bound to create ample opportunities, effectively bolstering joint reconstruction devices market regional growth through 2024.

Robotic-Arm in the global joint reconstruction devices industry has emerged as a vital technique improving alignment, prosthesis positioning, soft tissue balancing, minimum bone removal, and overall improvement in quality of measures.

According to the Australian Orthopedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry, there were more than 43,183 hip replacements and around 54,277 knee replacements registered in the year 2014. The report also claims that the regional joint replacement rate has significantly surged from the previous years, primarily on the grounds of increased rate of bone fracture and the ever-growing geriatric population base. Subject to this robust rise in joint replacement surgeries and increasing deployment of technologically advanced systems, the regional joint reconstruction devices market is expected to grow at massive rate in the ensuing years.

Conformis announces to have performed the first 3D Total Hip Replacement Surgeries at JFK Medical Center in Florida

