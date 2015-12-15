In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Study By Evolving Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2024

In-vitro diagnostic services market has evolved rapidly in the recent years as scientific understanding of health and well-being has drastically improved owing to the dynamic advancements in technology. For nearly half a century, there has been consistent and considerable innovation in the area of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) as a result of which there has been remarkable increase of early recognition, diagnosis and management of disease.

In order to meet the sharp rise in demand for in-vitro diagnostic testing, an MRO (Medical Research Organization), NAMSA® officially launched its IVD (in-vitro diagnostic) development business in July 2018, with an aim to offer a proven resource for enhanced commercialization outcomes to the global manufacturers, via its ‘Uniquely IVD’ quality, regulatory, and clinical research services.

In terms of segmentation by service type, the global in-vitro diagnostic services industry from the software segment is poised to expand at a growth rate of 4.5% through 2024. The segmental growth can be attributable to the escalating software implementation in hospitals, clinics, and pathology laboratories to maintain patient data.

With regards to the end-user spectrum, the hospitals segment held a revenue share of 30.6% in 2017 and is expected to proliferate at a rapid pace in the forthcoming years, due to the increasing number of admitted patients to hospitals and high needs for critical monitoring and accurate diagnosis. Additionally, healthcare infrastructural improvement in developed and developing economies is likely to add impetus to the in-vitro diagnostic services market dynamics.

Europe is likely to emerge as a lucrative growth ground for in-vitro diagnostic services market. According to WHO Global Health Expenditure Database, healthcare costs account for more than 10% of GDP in Europe as advancement in healthcare technology has increased the life expectancy of the average European citizen by 30 years. But it has been estimated that IVD can make significant contribution towards addressing this problem and that too at a minimal cost.

Key in-vitro diagnostic services market players include Thermo Fisher, Sysmex, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen, Phenomenex, Pearl Pathways, OraSure, Nova Biomedical, and BioRad, among others. These firms are focusing on lucrative growth opportunities and gaining a competitive edge over their rivals through various strategies such as M&A and new product launches.

