Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Experts Anticipate Market Boom in 2024

Global enteral feeding devices market size is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace over 2018-2024, owing to growing elderly population across the globe. The geriatric population is highly susceptible to various chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.Rising incidences of chronic diseases, coupled with high advances in technology, are likely to considerably elevate the demand for enteral feeding systems worldwide. For instance, nearly 60% of Americans are suffering from at least 1 chronic disease.

According to WHO, in Europe alone, over 60 million people are suffering from diabetes and more than 60% of people over the age of 60 and above have at least one chronic condition. This rising prevalence has positively impacted enteral feeding devices market growth from hospitals, which is estimated to record a y-o-y growth of 6% over 2018-2024.

In terms of segmentation by product, the global enteral feeding devices market from the gastrostomy tube segment registered revenue worth $183.3 million in 2017. The segment is also likely to gain prominence over the estimated timeline, as a result of escalating occurrences of gastrointestinal diseases, as well as the adoption of gastrostomy tube (GT) among children to administer liquids and medicines.

With regards to the end-use spectrum, the homecare segment is projected to expand at the growth rate of 6.6% through 2024, owing to shifting preferences towards using these enteral feeding devices at home. Home enteral therapy is considered a time-efficient and cost-effective treatment option, thereby giving a significant boost to the enteral feeding devices market forecast.

Prominent enteral feeding devices industry players including Boston Scientific, Baxter, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, and other members of GEDSA in this regard have been making immense efforts in tackling the dangers of tube misconnections and designing safer devices. The GEDSA (Global Enteral Device Supplier Association) Group members are majorly adopting as well as recommending ENFit connectors that meet the ISO standards regardless of various suppliers.

Apart from this, several other companies operating in the enteral feeding devices market are also coming up with new alternatives. InventHelp, for instance, has recently developed FEED UP accessories to stabilize a feeding device machine and bag. Improving the function and mobility, the accessories ensure an uninterrupted and constant flow of nutrition through the device. VYGON group is another in line which has introduced an intuitive enteral feeding pump that address the major issue of misconnections and patient injuries. The pump connects to a nutrition bag and is armed with a digital interface that precisely controls and monitors the flow rate.

