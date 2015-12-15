Steam Autoclaves Market To Register Phenomenal Growth By 2024

Steam autoclaves market is likely to traverse alongside a lucrative path in the forthcoming years, pertaining to the increasing awareness among the regulatory bodies about the importance of sterilization and decontamination for healthcare and food applications. Since a while now, influenced by the lure of profits, a substantial number of F&B companies have been adopting unhygienic alternatives in the food manufacturing process. In consequence, to maintain health and hygiene, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deployed strict norms to control food safety exploitations by food manufacturers.

A research report discloses that global steam autoclaves market size is expected to be valued at over USD 3 billion in yearly remunerations by 2024. Described below are a few trends likely to impact the industry expansion.

Based on configuration, tabletop steam autoclaves industry is predicted to rapidly surge through 2024 due to minimal space requirements and high ease of operation. Steam autoclaves demand across laboratories is pegged to strike a considerable growth rate with a fueling demand for optimal waste management of biohazardous and medical waste.

Profits from high-pressure steam autoclaves are likely to improve over the forthcoming years. The growth can be attributed to the capabilities of the devices in handling all kinds of bulk sterilization requirements with robust construction. Also, the constant need for bulk sterilization in medicinal, agricultural, and pharmaceutical sectors will boost the production of steam sterilizers.

Well-established healthcare infrastructures and expanding healthcare are some of the key factors contributing to the industrial growth across regions. Geographically, Germany steam autoclaves industry share will gain traction through 2024 owing to rapid technological advancements and increasing funding across the pharmaceutical sector in the region.

In Mexico, the steam autoclaves market value, with recurring incidences of nosocomial infections along with geographical proximity to the U.S., will amass contribute significant revenues in the near future.

Leading providers of steam autoclaves are working on developing low-cost, high capacity products to meet consumer requirements and strengthen their market position. For instance, Getinge, a global supplier of medical technology, introduced its new GSS Steam Sterilizer series to assist life science industries in biomedical research and pharmaceutical production. Some of the major companies in the market are Panasonic Healthcare, Astell Scientific, Steris, Melag, LTE Scientific, Zhermack, Priorclave, Dental X, Medisafe International, and Nuve.

