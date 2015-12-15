Stool Management Systems Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2029

Stool Management System is a soft catheter that is inserted into the rectum for stool management to contain and divert fecal waste. It contains a low-pressure retention balloon at the distal end and a connector for attaching the collection bag at the other end. The stool management system provides containment and diversion of stool, which is of liquid or semi liquid consistency. When used in patients with stool incontinence, it helps to keep the skin clean and dry and free from contaminants and moisture that contribute to skin breakdown. It minimizes spread of infection by keeping infectious body waste contained in a closed system. Stool management system aids in the prevention and protection of perianal and sacral pressure areas. It can also serve to increases patient comfort.

Stool Management Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Stool management systems have been available and used widely in acute care facilities. The benefits include improvement in perianal skin condition reduction in the risk of pressure ulcers and reduced exposure of staff and hospitalized patients to infectious waste. The stool management system minimizes nursing time and effort spent on stool management. There is increased use of stool management system due to increasing aging population. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in awareness programs However, lack of awareness about advantages, disadvantages, indications, and contraindications regarding use of the various stool management system is a major restraint effecting the growth of this market. Before any device or treatment is instigated, a full assessment by a health professional trained, skilled and competent in bowel dysfunction should be undertaken.

Stool Management Systems Market: Segmentation

By product type, the stool management system market is segmented into,

Fecal Management System Kits

Accessories

By age group, the stool management system market is segmented into,

Infant

Adult

By end user the stool management system market is segmented into,

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

High prevalence of IBD and ulcerative colitis and consequently ileostomy and urostomy surgical procedures and preference of multi-use ostomy drainage bags for ileostomy and urostomy patients have contributed significantly to the growth stool management systems.

Stool Management Systems Market: Overview

Worldwide hundred million patients confined to bed suffer from inadequate bowel management. Impaired bowel control and diarrhea in bedridden patients pose significant challenges for patients and care takers or providers alike. Traditional bowel mismanagement cannot even lead to an increased length of stay but also an increase in avoidable healthcare expenditure due to complications such as pressure ulcers and nosocomial infections. Stool management systems have been clinically shown to effectively prevent stool contact with skin, reducing chances of developing secondary complications that increase healthcare costs and extend the patient’s length of stay. This system not only brings down cost of consumables, but also decreases net overall cost burden of faecal containment.

Stool Management Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically the market for stool management system is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe dominated the stool management system market due to favorable government reimbursement policies and economic stability to undergo expensive ostomy procedure in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the promising market for stool management systems market due to high incidence of colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, Crohn’s disease and inflammatory bowel disease in the growing economies such as South Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, and the Philippines, favorable reimbursement policies in Australia and Japan, and expansion of market players in the emerging economies in Asia.

Stool Management Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the stool management systems market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, ConvaTec, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing, Nuvomed, Inc., Secco FMS, and Torbot Group Jobskin. The market players are continuously engaged in new product development and geographical expansions in order to increase their market shares and strengthen their positions globally.

