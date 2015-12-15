Online Tutoring Services Market Analysis by Growth, Size (Value and Volume), Trends 2029

Online Tutoring Services Market: Overview

The global online tutoring services market is prognosticated to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of new learning methods for children and students of various educational levels. Online tutoring services have gained immense momentum on account of the growing penetration of online learning methodologies and mobile learning methods.

The report on the global online tutoring services market offers a 360-degree overview of the market and its growth parameters. This includes the key factors boosting, repelling, restricting, or creating opportunities for the market. It also focuses on the current trends and recent industry developments that the market recently faced. The market also discusses the table of segmentation in details and lists the names of the leading segment with attributed factors. Names of leading market vendors and their key strategies are discussed in the report.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global online tutoring services market has been provided by the report. As per our research, the imposition of lockdown for a stretched period of time has propelled the governments of various nations to impose online education for schools and colleges. Therefore, the novel coronavirus pandemic turned out to be beneficial for the global online tutoring services market is anticipated to attract high revenues in the coming years.

Online Tutoring Services Market: Industry Insights

Some of the companies functioning in the global online tutoring services market are Vedantu.com, Qkids teacher, Club Z Inc., BYJU’s. ArborBridge, Varsity tutors, iTutorGroup, Chegg Inc., Beijing Magic Ears Technology Co.Ltd, Ambow Education, and others. The key emphasis of players is to engage in partnerships and joint ventures with various tutoring product technology and services. Innovations in online classes such as group discussions, tests, sharing notes, and others are the key applications to be focused on by players.

Online Tutoring Services Market: Key Trends

The Ministry of Education, Ontario launched a new educational plan in July 2019 under which it was mandatory for students to pursue at least four online courses for high school students as a part of their graduation program. Such innovations in terms of digital teaching methods and smart learning solutions taken by educational institutions, with support from the government is expected to aid in expansion of the market for online tutoring services market. The increasing adoption of online learning methods in schools and universities will help aid in expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. Qualities such as improved focus, cost efficiency, and convenience that online tutoring offers stands as a key factor boosting the growth of the market in the coming years.

Online Tutoring Services Market: Geographical Categorization

In terms of regional category, the global online tutoring services market is widespread into the regions of Latin America, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of them is further classified with respect to nations. Among these, the market in North America is holding the highest shares on account of the high adoption of online courses that have been made mandatory by the governments of nations such as the US or Canada. Besides this, universities in the U.K. have started online programs for students on both national and international levels with degree courses, thereby aiding to the growth of the market in Europe. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to emerge with most potential. This is owing to the increasing adoption of the internet of things, and the rising demand for online tutoring.

