Frozen Fruits Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global frozen fruits market size was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027. Gaining popularity of non-seasonal fruits at the global level as a result of their freshness and exceptional nutritional benefits is expected to remain a key driving factor.

Over the past few years, summer fruits such as watermelons, oranges, cantaloupes, honeydew melons, blackberries, raspberries, apples, figs, pears, apricots, peaches, and nectarines have been witnessing traction throughout the year. The culinary world has progressed immensely in the past few decades due to the exposure of common mass to the changing fundamentals of food revolutions. This is further expected to expand the scope of frozen fruits in the near future.

Increasing demand for non-regional fruits is also a major factor contributing to the growth of market. Availability of internet and media together have made people familiar with culture and lifestyle of different regions and counties. Certain food products, which are particular to a specific region, have become globally popular owing to their increased availability through all retail channels and their rapid adoption among health-conscious consumers. Over 2000 different varieties of fruits are consumed by humans across the globe. The growth of many of these products is limited to a small geographical area but has gained popularity among a large mass internationally. As such, these fruits are refrozen and exported. Thus, an up-trending demand for frozen forms of such products has been observed over the recent few years.

Demand for frozen fruits has been witnessing growth for various reasons beyond preservation too. Banana is the most popular variety of fruit and is produced in over 135 countries across the tropical and subtropical regions. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, 114 million tons of bananas were globally produced in 2017. The large production promises the availability of fresh bananas across the globe and yet the demand for frozen bananas can be seen surging. They are used for the preparation of soft serve, milkshakes, chocolate-dipped frozen bananas, smoothies, ice creams, pops, fudgesicles, and baking brownies, waffles, and muffins. Growing demand for aforementioned prepared dishes or servings in the household and commercial sectors is expected to upscale the requirements of frozen fruits in the near future.

Frozen fruits are considered better than canned and dehydrated fruit as the former retains the sensory attributes and associated nutritive properties. The industry is highly dependent on the science and technology of freezing. A variety of freezing methods are based on using different equipment, including air-blast freezer, tunnel freezers, belt freezers, fluidized bed freezers, contact freezers, immersion freezers, liquid nitrogen freezers, and liquid carbon dioxide freezers.

Furthermore, these products are packaged to avoid contamination and preserve nutrient, flavor, color, and texture. Plastic bags, plastic pots, paper bags, and cans are used for the purpose of packaging. Various forms of packaging include syrup pack, sugar pack, unsweetened pack, and tray pack and sugar replacement pack.

Product Insights: Frozen Fruits Market

Frozen tropical fruits accounted for the largest share of more than 40.0% in 2019. These fruits include frozen papaya, pineapples, mangoes, coconuts, bananas, passion fruit, avocado, guava, nance, and mamey. Demand for these fruits is positively affected by obstacles in production owing to adverse weather conditions. Rising demand has compelled companies to create frozen variants in order to avert supply shortages. Mango, pineapple, papaya, and avocado are the most in-demand frozen tropical fruits in recent years. India, Costa Rica, and Mexico are some of the major producers of these fruits.

Frozen berries are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027. The segment includes frozen raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, chokeberries, cherries, black currant, mulberries, cranberries, gooseberries, red currants, and others. North America and Europe have been witnessing high demand for raspberries and blackberries. Warm weather across the globe has taken a toll on the consistent production of berries, and thus the demand for frozen varieties has been growing.

Distribution Channel Insights: Frozen Fruits Market

The offline segment lead the frozen fruit market with a share of more than 80.0% in 2019. Brick and mortar shops with deep freezers and chest freezers are able to cater to the demand for frozen fruits. These include supermarkets, supercenters, warehouse clubs, and convenience stores. Some of the popular stores include Central Market in Texas, Wegmans in Atlantic, Heinens in Ohio and Chicagoland, Gelsons in Southern California, New Seasons Market in Oregon, Washington, and Northern California, Lunds & Byerlys in Minnesota, and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market in Midwestern states, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania.

Online distribution channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. The online distribution of frozen fruits has led to the development of complex supply chain management system, which includes hygiene, cold-chain management, and cross-contamination management. The progress in transportation, along with reduced delivery time and product quality management, has played a crucial role in the growth of the segment.

In the last decades, it has become easier for shippers to deliver products to purchasers thousands of miles away with no substantial loss in freshness owing to temperature-controlled logistics. Technological advancements in controlled atmosphere technologies have played a key role in extending the shelf life of these frozen products and its easy availability worldwide.

Regional Insights: Frozen Fruits Market

North America led the market and accounted for over 30.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Increasing demand for frozen fruits in this region is attributed to veganism, which has enhanced the dependence of the common mass on fruits and veggies. Fruit-based food and beverage have also been playing a crucial role in the consumption of frozen fruits in the region. Pies, a Greek food, has woven its way into the American food culture, thus becoming a symbol of home and tradition. A variety of sweet pies involve different kinds of frozen fruits, including strawberry, cranberry, cherry, banana, apple, raspberry, blueberry, nectarine, peach, blackberry, pear, raspberry, and cranberry.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027. The product is popular in China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand. The Meat Guy, a Japan-based company, offers a large variety of frozen fruits, including frozen blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, peach, papaya, pineapple, mango, and grapes to restaurants, hotels, resorts, private clubs, and individuals throughout Japan.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Frozen Fruits Market

Surging demand has made the government across the globe come up with regulations for monitoring the market. The United States Department of Agriculture came up with a detailed Commodity Specification for Frozen fruits in June 2017, where the department in detail laid down the standards that the companies must follow in reference to product origin, kosher, packing season, quantity in a container, packaging, labels, and shipment and delivery. Some of the prominent players in the frozen fruits market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global frozen fruits market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Citrus

Tropical

Berries

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Online

Offline

