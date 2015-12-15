Face Shields Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Face Shields market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Face Shields Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Face Shields market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Face Shields Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Global Face Shields Market

The global face shields market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027. Stringent regulations regarding occupational health and safety are projected to spur the adoption of face shield over the forecast period 2021-2027. Occupational safety regulations play a major role in driving the face shield industry. Mandated policies by agencies for companies to maintain worker safety in industries is anticipated to drive demand for the face shield. Technological innovation, accompanied by changing consumer need for face protection, is further projected to augment market expansion. The U.S. is one of the prominent markets for face shield owing to stringent occupational safety and health regulations in the country. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to act as a major driver for face shield in the country. Many manufacturers in the country have ramped up their production in order to meet a sudden surge in demand for face protection.

Face protection is required to protect employees against hazards in industries such as construction, healthcare, mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing. The face shields are used in places where there is a potential risk of injury to the eyes or face due to cuts, sprays, mists, chemical vapors or gases, caustic liquids or acids, liquid chemicals, molten metal, flying particles, and light radiation.

Face shields are durable owing to which they can be cleaned and reused. However, they might cause glare or fogging and can lead to aerosol penetration owing to the absence of a better seal around the face. The novel coronavirus pandemic has compelled healthcare facilities such as hospitals to extend their infection control measures, which is anticipated to generate the demand for face shields over the forecast period.

The increasing awareness among industry participants regarding the importance of worker safety and security at workplaces on account of the stringent regulations and high cost associated with workplace hazards is anticipated to drive market growth. In addition, technological developments and product innovation is anticipated to have a positive impact on market expansion over the projected period.

Product Type Insights

The full face shield product type segment lead the market and accounted for 61.5% of the revenue share in 2019 on account of the growing need for face protection in numerous end-use industries including healthcare, construction, oil and gas, chemical, and manufacturing. The full face shield is projected to have robust growth over the forecast period.

Full face shield extends from the forehead to the bottom of the chin, and a neck length which also covers the anterior neck area. It protects a larger portion of the face, has less fogging than goggles, can be disinfected easily, less claustrophobic, easy to don and doff, and can extend the life of a facemask when used concurrently.

The half-face shield product type segment projected to witness a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2027. The growth of the segment is attributed to the growing adoption of the product from numerous end-use industries including healthcare, chemical, and construction. They are usually used in conjunction with other PPE such as surgical masks and goggles.

Face shields are classified as personal protective equipment and are used to protect the facial area and mucous membranes from sprays, spatters, and splashes. The introduction of OSHAs Bloodborne Pathogens Standard 1910.1-030 along with a recent outbreak of severe airborne infectious diseases such as Covid-19, Avian Influenza, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome [SARS] have resulted in increased adoption of the product.



End-use Insights: Global Face Shields Market



The healthcare end-use segment lead the market by accounting for a revenue share of 23.7% in the face shield market in 2019. Face shields are widely used in the healthcare industry for facial protection from sprays, splashes, and spatter of blood and body fluids. They are mainly used by healthcare workers, pre-hospital emergency medical providers, and dental providers. Face shields are used in conjunction with other PPE such as surgical masks and goggles.

The demand in the chemical industry is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period. The chemical industry comprises of organic solvents, acids, liquids, and bases that present splash hazards. Face shields are used to protect workers from potential splashes or sprays of hazardous liquids. Significant growth of the chemical industry across China, India, and the U.S. is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Face shields are used in the construction industry to protect employees who are exposed to the flying job site debris, impact hazards, or dust. The growing construction industry, particularly in the Asia Pacific and Central & South America, is expected to increase the demand for the product over the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness regarding employee safety is anticipated to fuel product demand in the region.

The increasing number of manufacturing facilities in economies including India, China, Brazil, Japan, and Singapore is anticipated to boost the penetration of face shields in the manufacturing industry over the forecast period. In the manufacturing industry face shield is used to protect against heat, radiations, sparks, chips, and dust.

Regional Insights: Global Face Shields Market

Europe was the largest consumer of the face shield, accounting for over 33.3% of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to stringent regulations on workers health and safety in the region. Growing chemical and manufacturing sectors in Europe are expected to further augment market growth over the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the market projected to witness a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period. An increasing number of industrial fatalities in emerging economies of the region due to lack of appropriate protective gear and low awareness about employee safety is anticipated to propel market growth. Rising investments in construction, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors are anticipated to drive product demand in the region.

In North America, the market has been witnessing a robust growth rate over the forecast period. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region is, in turn, anticipated to generate the demand for PPE over the forecast period. In North America, growing industries including oil and gas, chemicals, and manufacturing, especially in the U.S. and Canada anticipated driving the market over the forecast period.

The growing oil and gas industry in the Middle East is expected to drive face shield demand over the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding occupational injury and illness cases coupled with stringent regulations are expected to drive face shield demand in various industries including chemical, construction, fire services, and healthcare.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Face Shields Market

The market is highly competitive with the presence of both global and regional companies. The industry focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for the manufacturing of products and integration across several stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created a surge in demand for face shield globally. In order to cater to increasing demand, many local manufactures and startups are developing products by leveraging 3D printing technology. Some of the prominent players in the face shields market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Face Shields Market Report

3M Company

Honeywell International

Alpha Pro Tech

ADVENTA Health

Casco Bay Molding

DuPont

Kimberly-Clark

Lakeland Industries;

MSA Safety

Precept Medical Products, Inc.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global face shields market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Full Face Shield

Half Face Shield

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Healthcare

Construction

Chemical

Oil & gas

Manufacturing

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Face Shields in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Face Shields Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580