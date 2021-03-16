Enterprise Media Gateway Market Business Development Strategies and Future Prospects By Alcatel-Lucent, Grandstream Networkk, ADTRAN, Dialogic Corporation, ADTRAN

Enterprise Media Gateway market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). The Enterprise Media Gateway report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Enterprise Media Gateway report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data of industry. The insights provided in this market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

The enterprise media gateway market was valued at USD 2,000.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,218.5 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 1.5% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: Enterprise Media Gateway Market

AudioCodes, Avaya, Cisco, GENBAND, Siemens, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Grandstream Networkk, ADTRAN, Dialogic Corporation, ADTRAN, Sangoma Technologies Corporation, Ribbon Communications, Matrix Comsec, Haivision, Patton Electronics Co., Nuera Communications, and many more.

Key Segmentation: Enterprise Media Gateway Market

By Type (Analog, Digital), Enterprise Size (Small-sized Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, Large-sized Enterprises), End-use Verticals (Telecom, IT, Media, Entertainment, Healthcare, Government Sector, Banking, Insurance, Others),

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

What are the major market growth drivers?

Need for high-quality communication over different networks

Modular structure of media gateways providing high flexibility to legacy networks

Session border functionality of integrated media gateways

Research strategies and tools used of Enterprise Media Gateway Market:

This Enterprise Media Gateway market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Enterprise Media Gateway

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Enterprise Media Gateway capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Enterprise Media Gateway manufacturer

Enterprise Media Gateway market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software collaborated with Laird PLC, an electronics and technology company and launched Laird Sentrius LoRaWAN gateway. This gateway is pre-loaded with the Senet LoRa packet forwarder software. It provides native support for registration and operation on Senet’s network.

