Enterprise content management (ECM) services market Telescopic view and Quickest Business Development Strategies By Streamline Health Solutions, LLC; Tech Mahindra Limited; Open Text Corporation; Deloitte
Enterprise content management (ECM) services market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced productivity of physicians, nurses and other healthcare-associated staff due to the utilization of these services.
What are the major market growth drivers?
Increasing volume of content being generated due to the prevalence of digitalization trends across a wide-variety of healthcare facilities is expected to boost the market growth
Requirement of better health care delivery resulting in higher demands for high quality of content management solutions also acts as a market driver in the forecast period
Requirement for implementing better regulations to reduce the risk in content management; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Increasing focus of various organizations to protect data confidentiality and reduce data loss; will also propel the growth of the market
Competitive Landscape and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services Market Share Analysis
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services market.
If you are involved in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Service (Implementation, Training & Education, Support & Maintenance), Type (Professional, Managed), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Business Function (Accounts & Finance, Human Resources, Supply Chain Management, Operations, Marketing), End-Users (Healthcare, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Key Market Competitors: Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global enterprise content management (ECM) services market are SquareOne Holding Company; Streamline Health Solutions, LLC; Tech Mahindra Limited; Open Text Corporation; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; Hyland Software, Inc.; Everteam; Alfresco Software, Inc.; Fabasoft; IBM Corporation; Laserfiche; M-Files Inc.; Microsoft; Newgen Software Technologies Limited; Oracle; Xerox Corporation; Capgemini; Datamatics Global Services Limited; Commvault; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Acquia Inc. among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In April 2018, Hyland Software, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of OneContent operations of AllScripts, this acquisition includes all of the assets associated with OneContent including associates as well as customers. This acquisition will improve the existing portfolio of Hyland Software, Inc. in relation to healthcare industry helping provide customers a better range of solutions and services to manage their content
In March 2018, Commvault announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for the delivery of Commvault’s healthcare offerings. This agreement is a reseller deal involving utilization of HPE’s global distribution network and wide-scale availability of HPE infrastructure
