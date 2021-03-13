BIOIDENTICAL HORMONES MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY OUTLOOK: POST COVID-19 INVESTORS EYE BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED | SUPREMA., INMODE, UNITED PHARMACY, LLC., NOVEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

Bioidentical Hormones Market report provides information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristics of the Medical Devices industry. This market report has been dispensed after a scrupulous study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers driving the market. Bioidentical Hormones Market report serves all the business purposes and endows with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. This market report is prepared with the combination of steps which uses a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and the latest tools and technology.

Global Bioidentical Hormones Market By Types (Estrogens, Progesterone, Testosterone, Others), Product Types (Tablets & Capsules, Creams & Gels, Injectable, Patches & Implants, Others), End Users (Hospital, Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global bioidentical hormones market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 508.41million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 5.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the easy availability of medicines and higher affordability capacity of people.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global bioidentical hormones market are SottoPelle, Novartis AG, Orion Pharma AB, Full Life Wellness Center, Advantage Pharmaceuticals, BioTE Medical, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., SUPREMA., INMODE, United Pharmacy, LLC., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Defy Medical and others

Market Definition:

Bioidentical hormones are identical to endogenous hormones on a molecular level and are used in hormone replacement therapy. These hormones have ability to reduce fatigue, hair thinning, can improve sleep and can increase sex drive. Few specific hormones used in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy include estrone, estradiol, progesterone, testosterone, dehydroepiandrosterone and estriol.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population is driving the market for bioidentical hormones

Growing screening for hormonal deficiency is driving market

Rising awareness among consumers about bioidentical hormones is also acting as driving force

Rising income level of women are factors leading the market expansion

Market Restraints

It may lead to weight loss and Blurred vision

Increasing risk of heart attack and breast cancer will also hinder the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Types

Estrogens

Progesterone

Testosterone

others

By Product Types

Tablets & Capsules

Creams & Gels

Injectable

Patches & Implants

By End Users

Hospital

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., announced the launch of their bioidentical hormone combo Bijuva which is the first bioidentical combo hormone therapy drug that is approved by The main aim of the launch is to reach some 3,000 high-volume compounding pharmacies to garner their interest in replacing their compounded bioidentical estradiol and progesterone with Bijuva. Bijuva offers bio-identical estradiol to reduce moderate to severe hot flashes combined with bio-identical progesterone to reduce risks to the endometrium.

In December 2018, Pellecome announced the launch of their new treatment for weight loss to be used with its advanced pellet delivery system, similar to the bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. These pellets are inserted under the skin and absorbs by the body over a period of time. This new advanced therapy is easier, safer, reliable and convenient way of treatment for patients

Competitive Analysis: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market

Global bioidentical hormones market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioidentical hormones market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

