The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Totally Different Segments, Forecast- 2020

The “Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the global public safety LTE market, besides touching upon the wider LMR and mobile broadband industries. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies for public safety LTE, the report presents comprehensive forecasts for mobile broadband, LMR, and public safety LTE subscriptions from 2017 till 2030. Also covered are unit shipment and revenue forecasts for public safety LTE infrastructure, devices, integration services and management solutions. In addition, the report tracks public safety LTE service revenues, over both private and commercial networks.

To Get Sample Copy of Report [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1480946

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Public Safety LTE Infrastructure

Submarkets

RAN (Radio Access Network)

Mobile Core (EPC, Policy & Application Functions)

Mobile Backhaul & Transport

Enquiry For Discount [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1480946

Public Safety LTE Management & Integration Solutions

Network Integration & Testing

Device Management & User Services

Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance

Cybersecurity

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the public safety LTE opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the market evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE for public safety?

What is the status of dedicated public safety LTE networks and secure MVNO offerings across the globe?

When will the public safety sector witness the large-scale commercialization of key enabling technologies such as MCPTT, ProSe, IOPS, and HPUE?

What opportunities exist for commercial LTE service providers and private LMR network operators?

What are the prospects of NIB (Network-in-a-Box), vehicular, airborne and maritime deployable LTE platforms?

Is there a substantial market opportunity for public safety LTE networks operating in Band 31 (450 MHz), and newer frequency bands such as Bands 68 and 72?

How can public safety stakeholders leverage unused spectrum capacity to ensure the economic viability of dedicated LTE networks?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should system integrators, vendors, and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Inquire More About This [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1480946

About Us

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

