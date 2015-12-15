Food Allergy Testing Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI “Food Allergy Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Food Allergy Testing Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Food Allergy Testing Market: Segmentation

The global Food Allergy Testing Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader

By Target Tested

Pathogen

Allergen

Residues & Contaminants

Chemical & Nutritional

Shelf-life

GMO

Others

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Processed & Packaged Food

Infant Food

Alcoholic & Non-alcoholic Beverages

Functional Food

Meat & Poultry Products

Seafood

By Test Technology

Traditional Agar Plating Biochemical Tests

Rapid PCR Chromatography Mass Spectrometry ELISA

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the Food Allergy Testing Market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market overview, wheel of fortune and the recommendations on the global Food Allergy Testing Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and definition of the Food Allergy Testing Market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Food Allergy Testing Market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Food Allergy Testing Market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This section in the Food Allergy Testing Market report includes the market background, which includes various macro-economic factors that is affecting the Food Allergy Testing Market. The opportunity analysis is explained for the key participants of the Food Allergy Testing Market. This section also highlights the market dynamics that include the drivers, trends, opportunities and the restraints in the Food Allergy Testing Market.

Chapter 04 – Global Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Food Allergy Testing Market in the historical period 2014-2018 and the forecast period 2019-2029. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).

Chapter 05 – Global Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Target Tested

Based on target tested, the Food Allergy Testing Market is segmented into total seven categories i.e., pathogen, allergen, residues & contaminants, chemical & nutritional, shelf-life, GMO, and others. Within the others category, Food Sensitivity Test is done for sensory analysis, authenticity, etc. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Food Allergy Testing Market and market attractiveness analysis based on the target tested.

Chapter 06 – Global Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Application

This chapter provides details about the Food Allergy Testing Market on the basis of application, and has been classified into bakery & confectionery, dairy products, processed & packaged food, infant food, alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, functional food, meat & poultry products, and seafood. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the applications.

Chapter 07 – Global Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Test Technology

This section of the report provides analysis of the Food Allergy Testing Market on the basis of the test technology. The market is segmented into traditional and rapid type of technologies. Traditional type of technology consists of agar plating and biochemical tests, and rapid type of technology consists of PCR, chromatography, mass spectrometry, ELISA and others.

Chapter 08 – Global Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the Food Allergy Testing Market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 09 – North America Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Food Allergy Testing Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the growing awareness, per capita consumption, and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Food Allergy Testing Market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Food Allergy Testing Market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 11 – Europe Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the Food Allergy Testing Market based on its application in several countries such Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordic, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – East Asia Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the East Asia Food Allergy Testing Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, Japan, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on application and countries in East Asia.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India are the leading countries in the South Asian region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Food Allergy Testing Market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Food Allergy Testing Market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 14 – Oceania Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania Food Allergy Testing Market.

Chapter 15 – Middle East and Africa Food Allergy Testing Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the Food Allergy Testing Market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 16 – Food Allergy Testing Market Industry Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Food Allergy Testing Market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 17 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the Food Allergy Testing Market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Intertek Group Plc., SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., UL LLC, AsureQuality Limited, Aspirata, Spectro Analytical Labs, Ltd., The SOCOTEC Group, EMSL Analytical Inc., and Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Food Allergy Testing Market report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Food Allergy Testing Market.

