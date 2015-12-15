Enterprise Video Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enterprise Video market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Enterprise Video Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Enterprise Video market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Enterprise Video Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Global Enterprise Video Market

The global enterprise video market size was valued at USD 13.87 billion in 2020 and is excepted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2021 to 2027. The growth is driven by increasing need among organizations to reduce the expenses incurred in connecting geographically dispersed employees. Organizations are utilizing enterprise video solutions as an effective means to boost collaboration among their global workforce that has further driven market growth. Moreover, in recent years, the enterprise video has emerged as a crucial element of a firms content marketing strategies. The development of Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) has enabled quicker delivery of multimedia internet content and has provided organizations with better video streams, further fueling market growth.

In business environments, employees focus on taking-out time for learning while prioritizing daily tasks and overbooked schedules, thereby increasing the demand for on-demand videos for learning. Through on-demand videos employees get detailed information recorded by trainers, executives, and colleagues, which can be accessed globally. Furthermore, various organizations have emphasized enterprise video platforms for external activities including sales, marketing, broadcasting of public events, and training of customers and partners. In addition, there has been an increased demand for the integration of video content into an organizations technology platforms such as enterprise learning management systems, customer relationship management, marketing automation system, and content management system, among others. These factors have impacted the growth of the market positively.

In various educational institutes, there has been an increased usage of videos to enhance the learning process, such as visual recordings of courses and webinars. The use of visual recordings significantly enhances the ability of students to retain information. As a result, schools, universities, and colleges have been creating multimedia content and delivering it in the form of video presentations. Furthermore, there has been a significant rise in the consumption and easy access to video content as a result of the growing smartphone penetration and availability of internet that is positively influencing the adoption of video content for educational purposes. The high adoption of digital media across various industry verticals has led to growing viewer inclination toward different streaming solutions and services that have provided lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Rising technological advancements such as usage of blockchain technology in video streaming and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve content quality have influenced the market growth positively. Increasing adoption of face recognition technology in video conferencing that detects faces to quickly fit the meeting participants on the receivers screen has enhanced the performance of these systems. Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) have enabled the organizations to bridge together multiple technological platforms, providing an omni-channel experience to customers, which has fueled the market growth. Furthermore, APIs enable the building of apps around on-demand video content that bodes well for the growth of the market.

The development of 4G and 5G technology that uses Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology is providing lucrative opportunities for companies in developed economies, such as the U.S., U.K., and Germany. To capitalize on these opportunities, market players such as Microsoft Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc. are emphasizing on the development of video conferencing systems that automatically routes call over the VoIP network. For instance, in June 2018, Cisco Systems, Inc. launched their Cisco Webex Edge Connect, that uses Cisco Systems, Inc.s Unified Communications Manager, which automatically routes calls over the VoIP network. However, security issues with enterprise video such as data leakages and privacy shortcomings are impeding market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a rise in the number of people staying indoors that has resulted into an increased need for enterprise collaboration software. The growing trend of remote working and collaborative approach has resulted in increased demand for solutions such as video conferencing and content management. Furthermore, since April 2020, various companies such as Google LLC and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. have emphasized the provision of video conferencing services on a freemium basis. For instance, in April 2020, Google LLC announced that it had opened its Google Meet videoconferencing service to all the users. This service was earlier available only for enterprise and education customers via the G Suite. Downloads for video conferencing and business apps continued to increase in April and recorded more than 70 million installations as of April 12, 2020.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted various industries, it has had a positive impact on some of the players operating in the market such as Qumu Corporation and Zoom Video Communications Systems, Inc. For instance, in April 2020, Qumu Corporation stated that the use of its cloud-based enterprise video solution is up by 30x in February and March.

Solution Insights: Global Enterprise Video Market

Video conferencing led the enterprise video market and accounted for more than 40% share of the global revenue in 2019. This can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for video communication on account of globalization of businesses, geographically scattered business operations and remote workforce management. Owing to the pandemic, there has been a rapid rise in the number of online international workshops, seminars, and conferences, thus further increasing the demand for video conferencing solutions. Furthermore, the growth of the telemedicine industry and increased penetration of online education in developed as well as emerging economies, such as the U.K., the U.S., Japan, India, and China, have driven the segment growth. Moreover, the increasing usage of cloud-based solutions and incorporation of Virtual Reality (VR) in video conferencing solutions have accelerated the segment growth.

The video content management segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as these solutions enable organizations to efficiently manage video and other multi-media content. Furthermore, the growing adoption of cloud-based content management across industries of various verticals is expected to further drive the segment growth. Various companies providing video content management software are collaborating amongst each other for the development and provision of content management solutions that are projected to elevate the segment growth. For instance, in September 2016, Qumu Corporation established a partnership with V-Cube, Inc.; which is a leading provider of web conferencing solutions in Japan. Under the partnership, V-Cube, Inc. will work with Qumu Corporation to provide strategic distribution of Qumu solutions in Japan.

Services Insights

Professional services segment led the market and accounted for more than a 35% share of the global revenue in 2019. The constant need for skilled and accomplished experts that enable organizations to integrate, troubleshooting, and managing enterprise video solutions can be attributed as a key reason for the segment growth. In addition, professional services help users to mitigate security gaps and improve the overall security measures for the implementation of digital marketing software. Key benefits offered by professional services include reduced administrative expenses, increased utilization of resources, and increased profitability. Moreover, these services help improve resource management by increasing efficiency through collaboration, better planning, and integrated knowledge management.

The managed services segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to the additional features, such as remote monitoring and cost-effective management of IT infrastructure through subscription-based pricing models offered as part of the managed services. Moreover, enterprise video solutions are gaining momentum in the BFSI sector, as banks are continuously facing data security threats. As a result, to maintain the expanding database, companies in the BFSI sector are increasingly adopting managed services. Furthermore, the growing need for cloud-based managed services and the increasing dependence of organizations on IT assets to enhance their business productivity is a major factor affecting the growth of the segment.

Deployment Insights: Global Enterprise Video Market

The cloud segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period as cloud deployment provides users the scalability through pay-as-you-go tools for video creation, distribution, and management. Furthermore, the increase in demand for cloud-based solutions from the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in emerging economies such as Brazil, India, and Egypt, among others has driven the segment growth. Besides, cloud-based solutions offer increased convenience to end-users by enabling easy access to the enterprise video platform through multiple channels, such as mobiles and laptops. Additionally, the ease provided by cloud-based deployment for upgradation of services while eliminating the need to upgrade the hardware is anticipated to boost the segment growth.

The on-premises enterprise video implementation is a perfect fit for large organizations, where security and compliance are crucial elements, particularly among sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Companies in the market such as Qumu Corporation and Brightcove Inc. are focusing on the enhancement of functionality such as addition of hybrid delivery, self-service broadcasting, and advanced analytics. For instance, in September 2019, Qumu Corporation announced the release of its Qumu Video Control Center (VCC) version 10, which is a customer-hosted version of Qumu Corporations intelligent Enterprise Video platform. The key features of the new version include self-service live broadcasting, hybrid external delivery, advanced analytics, and intelligent distribution.

Application Insights: Global Enterprise Video Market

Corporate communications segment led the market and accounted for more than 70% share of the global revenue in 2019. The growth can be attributed to the rising usage of these solutions in executive briefings, sales kick-off, and board meetings. The growth has been further propelled by organizations in the IT and telecom sectors such as SAP SE and IBM adopting enterprise video platforms from companies such as Kaltura and Polycom, Inc. Moreover, introduction of VoIP has allowed corporate companies to make use of the underlying network infrastructure that consists of leased lines for the purpose of free communications. Companies in the market such as Microsoft Corporation and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are emphasizing on the development of these systems, especially for corporate companies. For instance, in March 2019, ezTalks launched ezTalks Meetings, a video collaboration tool that includes a whiteboard that allows participants to communicate through drawing. It also includes a screen sharing feature allowing managers to track the performance of their resources.

The marketing and client engagement segment is anticipated to expand at a significantly high CAGR on account of various retailers emphasizing the adoption of video-based advertising to engage clients by providing personalized updates on products, discounts, and offers. Furthermore, various gaming companies are focusing on marketing games through videos on social media platforms, which is expected to drive the segment growth further. In addition, companies such as Pegasystems Inc. and SalesLoft are emphasizing marketing and client engagement through the adoption of webinar software that bodes well for the segment growth. Moreover, various companies such as IDLife and VERB Technology Company, Inc. are focusing on establishing partnerships for the development of Interactive Video CRM platforms for customer engagement.

Delivery Technique Insights: Global Enterprise Video Market

The adaptive streaming led the market and accounted for more than 30% share of the global revenue in 2019. The segment is witnessing high growth as adaptive streaming allows the viewers to view content at a quality that is suitable to their network connection. Most of the video content management systems use this type of delivery technique to serve on-demand and live streaming content, which is a major factor responsible for the growth of the segment. In addition, this technique provides viewers with minimal buffering during playback and faster start time. Furthermore, the rise in the usage of video streaming platforms, such as NetFlix, Hulu, and Hotstar has significantly increased the demand for adaptive streaming from the media and entertainment industry. Owing to the lockdowns imposed across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for video streaming services has increased substantially. It has forced media service providers such as NetFlix, Inc. and The Walt Disney Company to switch the High Definition (HD) and ultra-HD resolution videos on their platforms to Standard Definition (SD) resolution.

The progressive downloading segment is anticipated to expand at a significantly high CAGR as this technique allows video content to be delivered to viewers over slow connections. The advantage of progressive download is that for users on slow connections, content can be downloaded before hitting the play button, which ensures a smoother playback experience where sufficient bandwidth is not available. However, as this method requires the downloading of the whole video it results in wastage of bandwidth. Moreover, in the progressive downloading technique, the data is stored in the users device memory, which is a major disadvantage.



End-use Insights: Global Enterprise Video Market



The BFSI segment led the market and accounted for more than 20% share of the global revenue in 2019. The growing demand among the marketing and sales teams for video-based marketing and sales of enhanced branch communications and banking services such as loans, credit cards, and wealth management is remarkably contributing to the segment growth. Furthermore, these solutions enable organizations in the BFSI sector to carry out enhanced branch communication through the sharing of audio, video, and digital content with their customers. In addition, organizations are adopting these solutions to transform branches into sales and service channels without employing additional human resources. The deployment of enterprise video solutions in BFSI enterprises has increased significantly for ensuring enhanced risk management, accountability, operational management, and end-to-end security governance.

The healthcare and life sciences segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of increasing need for immediate medical assistance to patients located in remote locations. Increasing focus of various healthcare organizations on the provision of medical training to its employees using these solutions is also supporting the segment growth. The use of enterprise video software allows for collaboration between patients and care teams, in which hospital care staff can assign specific videos to patients based on patients healthcare records in the Electronic Health Records (EHR) registers. Various software companies are collaborating with enterprise video service providers for the development of enterprise video software for healthcare sector. For instance, in April 2017, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. collaborated with Epic for the development of Zoom for Telehealth, which is a cloud-based video telehealth service.

Organization Size Insights

The large enterprise segment led the market and accounted for more than 55% share of the global revenue in 2019. Various companies in the IT and telecom sectors are focusing on establishing long-term agreements with service providers, such as Cisco Systems, Inc., and Logitech S.A. For instance, in June 2016, Tech Mahindra awarded a contract to Cisco Systems, Inc. under which Cisco Systems, Inc. will manage the former companys video conferencing system for a period of seven years. Moreover, large enterprises in sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and hospitality, are adopting client engagement software for tasks such as customer lifecycle marketing and lead generation management.

The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This can be attributed to the government support in providing funds to small and medium enterprises for the adoption of cloud-based solutions, which is expected to drive the demand for video conferencing among SMEs. For instance, the Government of Canada provided funds to start-up companies for the adoption of cloud-based solutions. According to the research conducted by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), 60% of SMEs in India have adopted cloud-based solutions. It is expected to rise to 75% over the next eight years. In addition, the emergence of cloud-based solutions that have lower costs as compared to on-premise software is anticipated to enhance the demand for these solutions among SMEs.

Regional Insights: Global Enterprise Video Market

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 40% in 2019. This can be attributed to the presence of leading market players such as Adobe, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM; and Microsoft Corporation and they have established a strong distribution network in the region. Increased demand for visual meetings and continuous access to high-quality internet has spurred the growth of the market in U.S. Certain enterprises in the region provide innovative services, such as digital tours of venues. For instance, the Vancouver Biennale, a public art exhibition, offers artwork tours via mobile phones. Moreover, growing adoption of virtual private networks across business enterprises and educational universities is anticipated to propel the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as the media consumption has grown drastically, especially due to the shift from traditional media to digital media. Moreover, there has been a growing demand for connected devices that can support digital media and high-speed internet technologies, which can allow consumers to access videos from anywhere, which is significantly driving the growth of the regional market. Vast advancements in network infrastructure and the presence of many small- and medium-scale enterprises in countries such as India and China is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the companies operating in the region. The growing popularity of distance education modules and e-learning has led to the expansion of regional market to meet the diversified educational requirements across various countries such as Australia, Japan, China, Singapore, and India.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Enterprise Video Market

The strategies adopted by some of the market players such as Kaltura and Vidyo include collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, among others. For instance, in March 2019, Kaltura and InPlayer Ltd. announced that they have established a partnership amongst each other. The Premier Partner agreement will enable Kaltura to offer InPlayers fully-featured paywall to all Kaltura customers who are looking for pay-per-view or subscription services. It will also include the incorporation of advanced features such as audience CRM, sales dashboard, analytics, and geo-restrictions.

Other strategies adopted by these players include heavy investments in R&D activities for attaining a sustainable competitive advantage. For instance, Cisco Systems, Inc.s R&D expenses were valued at USD 6.5 billion, USD 6.3 billion, and USD 6.0 billion in FY 2019, FY 2018, and FY 2017, respectively. These activities are enabling the company to launch new products.

Some of the prominent players in the enterprise video market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Enterprise Video Market Report

Adobe, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM

Kaltura

Microsoft Corporation

Polycom, Inc.

VBrick Systems

Vidyo

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global enterprise video market report based on solution, services, deployment, application, delivery technique, organization size, end use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Video Conferencing

Video Content Management

Webcasting

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Integration & Deployment

Managed Service

Professional Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Marketing & Client Engagement

Delivery Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016 – 2027)

Downloading/Traditional Streaming

Adaptive Streaming

Progressive Downloading

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Enterprise Video in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Enterprise Video Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580