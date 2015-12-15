Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enteral Feeding Formulas market.

The global enteral feeding formulas market size was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027. Rise in premature births is one of the key factors propelling demand for sip feeds to cater to the nutritional requirements of the newborns. As per a conducted study published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, preterm births in the U.S. affected approximately 1 in every 10 newborns in 2016. Furthermore, growing nutritional deficiencies such as severe deficiency of protein and other micronutrients, specifically in pregnant women and infants, is anticipated to boost the product demand.

Increasing evolution in technology and product innovation is another key factor positively impacting the growth of tube feeds. Enteral feeding product manufacturers have started offering a broad product portfolio of ready-to-use oral nutritional supplements, tube feeds, and powder products in recent times. Rapid technological advancements that help offer texture-modified enteral formula products to meet the individual needs of different patients related to portable pumps, disposable set, stationary pumps, and accessories for enhanced accuracy, portability, and cost effectiveness are expected to be the high impact rendering factors for this market growth.

Moreover, the enteral food segment is currently in the uncharted or unexplored well as compared to the oral food segment because of its lower penetration, especially among the geriatric and pediatric patient population. However, this route is expected to witness the fastest growth in the future owing to the growing demand for technologically advanced products, including enteral feeding pumps, used for delivering medical foods. Companies are increasingly focusing on enhancing patient mobility and safety through these enteral feeding devices. Moreover, growing awareness amongst the patients and physicians regarding available options in the market makes it more convenient in choosing the appropriate route of nutrient administration based on varying patient requirements.

In addition, the risk of malnutrition and frailty among the geriatric population with comorbidities, such as stroke, depression, diabetes, and dementia, is much higher mainly owing to various age-related changes in body composition and muscle mass. This results in reduced ability to perform Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), thereby increasing the risk of fall or injuries. Therefore, it is important to analyze the pathophysiology behind the condition (nutritional deficiency). According to an NCBI article published in 2018, the prevalence of nutrient deficiency in the geriatric population is nearly 15% in ambulatory outpatients, 35% to 65% among hospitalized patients, and 20% to 60% in institutionalized patients. Thus, healthcare professionals are maximizing options of Enteral Nutrition (EN) in the elderly population, which is expected to increase market growth.

However, general lack of awareness and understanding regarding clinical nutrition in the medical community is limiting its adoption. Clinical nutrition requires prescription and supervision by medical professionals. Although these products are gaining acceptance, they remain poorly understood by patients, physicians, and pharmacists. This factor prevents doctors from adopting or prescribing clinical nutrition, which may restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, not all medical experts are convinced that clinical nutrition assists in chronic disease management, which is expected to impede the growth of the market.

Product Insights: Enteral Feeding Formulas Market

In 2019, the standard formula segment held the largest market share of 54.3% and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to its high usage for enteral nutrition and basic clinical nutrition, high commercial availability, and growing investment by major market players. The wide availability of different varieties of standard formulas, along with increasing demand for low-cost nutrient formulations, further boosts the segment growth. Demand for standard tube feeds is significant among volume sensitive patients or patients suffering from congestive heart failure, Syndrome of Inappropriate Diuretic Hormone (SIADH), and renal failure.

The disease-specific products are expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027 owing to constant improvements in enteral feeding formula and devices and increasing prevalence of target diseases. Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patient population regarding the benefits of enteral medical foods is one of the key factors anticipated to boost the segment growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Flow Type Insights: Enteral Feeding Formulas Market

In terms of value, the intermittent flow type segment lead the market with a share of 94.8% in 2019. This is attributed to the fact that intermittent feeding has registered better tolerance in patients as compared to bolus feeding. Moreover, it does not require any feeding pumps, which allows greater mobility between the feedings. This is expected to increase its adoption among hospital and homecare settings, thereby positively impacting the segment growth.

Continuous feeding flow is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to its lower feeding rate as compared to the intermittent flow feeding. Enteral feeding with continuous flow type is projected to promote the tolerance in critically ill patients and might reduce the risk of aspiration. However, high costs associated with continuous feeding method and increased ambulation restriction in hospital patients are some of the factors limiting the segment growth.

Stage Insights: Enteral Feeding Formulas Market

In 2019, the adults segment accounted for the largest market share of 88.1% and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the high commercial availability and growing adoption of tube feed among adults. Enteral feeding in adults can be performed by the syringe method, gravity drip method, and the pump method. As per a study by The Medical Nutrition International Industry, the financial cost associated with malnutrition or undernutrition in the European Union is approximately USD 174 billion. Globally, around 1 in 6 individuals are affected by malnutrition. Growing demand for such nutrition formulations in the adult population is one of the key factors projected to boost the segment growth in forecast years.

The pediatrics segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing number of premature births and growing prevalence of malnutrition among hospitalized children are the key factors propelling the demand for enteral feeding formulas. According to the report published by UNICEF, in September 2016, approximately 3 million young individuals die each year due to malnutrition.

Pediatric patients with a dysfunctional gastrointestinal tract are unable to ingest nutrients orally, and hence administered enteral feeding. Tube feeding is also provided to pediatric patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, such as various allergies, severe gastroesophageal reflux, food refusal behavior, and metabolic disorders, which may be congenital, anatomical, or both. This is further expected to increase the usage rate of such nutrition products among the pediatric patient population.

Indication Insights

In 2019, other indications, followed by cancer care, accounted for the largest market share of 41.9%. This is attributed to increasing incidence of malnutrition associated with critically ill patients whose immune system is impaired. In enteral feeding, there are less severe complications and better patient outcomes, including reduction in chances of acquiring infections, hospital cost, and length of stay.

However, rise in incidence of neck and head cancer is contributing towards the increased revenue share in the cancer care segment owing to swallowing difficulties associated with such patients. As per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2018, about 64,690 people have been diagnosed with neck and head cancer in the U.S. In addition, significant weight loss reported in these cancer patients is projected to drive the demand for tube feeds.

End-user Insights: Enteral Feeding Formulas Market

In 2019, home care emerged as the largest segment with a share of 55.1% and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of patients receiving home enteral feeding owing to the rising awareness of balanced nutrition is one of the key factors contributing to the segment growth. Growing adoption of enteral feeding formulas among home healthcare patients and increasing government intervention to train the patient population regarding the utilization of enteral feeding pumps or systems are some of the main indicators for surging growth in this segment of the market. The recently developed policy in combination with the National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) has revolutionized healthcare service for patients on nutrition supplements and has enhanced service delivery.

However, growing awareness among the healthcare professionals regarding hospital-associated malnutrition is anticipated to boost the usage rate of enteral feeding formulas in hospitals. Moreover, increasing number of ICU admissions, rising demand for enteral formulations among critically ill patients, and growing prevalence of various chronic disorders, such as cancer and diabetes, are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. Reduction in the number of hospital-associated malnutrition cases is one such indicator of the growing adoption of enteral feeding formulas in hospitals.

Regional Insights: Enteral Feeding Formulas Market

North America lead the market for enteral feeding formulas with a share of 29.7% in 2019. High awareness about medical nutrition, presence of key players, and various initiatives being undertaken to curb the incidence of disease-related malnutrition are among the key factors driving the regional market. Disease-associated malnutrition adds a significant burden on the healthcare system. As per Abbott Nutritionâ€™s press release, as of 2014, the economic value of disease-related malnutrition in U.S. was approximately USD 157 billion annually. Thus, chronic disease management is one of the focus areas for the policymakers, thereby positively impacting the market growth.

Latin America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the key factors driving the regional market. The geriatric population in this region has increased from 7% in 2013 to 8% in 2017. Moreover, incidence of disease-related malnutrition is rising in this region. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2015, disease-related malnutrition has been reported in nearly 50% of the adult population in countries, such as Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Ecuador, Panama, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay. This represents a high demand for enteral feeding formulas in Latin America.

