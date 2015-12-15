Endotracheal Tubes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Endotracheal Tubes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Endotracheal Tubes Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Endotracheal Tubes market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global endotracheal tubes market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. There is an increasing demand for endotracheal tubes owing to the rising number of surgical procedures due to increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other respiratory diseases. As per World Health Organization Report 2019, respiratory diseases are the leading cause of death globally, which accounts for around 4.0 million deaths every year. Hence, the market is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. A significant increase in surgeries has fueled the demand for the endotracheal tubes. Technological advancement in endotracheal intubation has lowered the risk of infection associated with tubes and has also increased product safety.

Increasing occurrence of Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VAP) in patients who are on the endotracheal tube or mechanical ventilator for more than 48 hours is anticipated to drive demand for such medical devices. Thus, many players in the market are developing products with antimicrobial coating and anti-coagulant coating properties, which can reduce the VAP. For example, Medtronic Shiley Evac endotracheal tubes reduce the VAP by 50.0%. Hence with the rising incidence of VAP, the demand for coated endotracheal tubes is increasing which will further fuel market growth. Therefore, technological advancement in endotracheal tubes and a growing aging population that is highly prone to various chronic diseases will further elevate the growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Product Type Insights: Endotracheal Tubes Market

Regular endotracheal tube held the largest market share of around 32.0% in 2019 due to the increasing number of surgical procedures owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Also, due to increasing cases of VAP the demand for regular endotracheal tube is seen increasing in the future. Hence, due to this reason the segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The reinforced endotracheal tube segment is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate over the forecast period owing to its rising use in surgeries and due to recent technological developments in the tubes. Additionally, rising incidence of road accidents and trauma injuries will further boost segment growth during the forecast period.

Route Type Insights

The orotracheal segment held the largest market share of 65.0% in 2019 owing to its high applicability, increased usage, and comfortability. Orotracheal intubation is used to control the airway in a patient undergoing surgery. It is also used for critically ill patients with a serious injury or multisystem diseases.

In case of emergency situations such as respiratory or cardiac arrest, inadequate oxygenation or ventilation, failure to protect the airway from aspiration, and existing or anticipated airway obstruction, the orotracheal intubation is most widely used. Due to this reason, the demand for orotracheal tubes is seen increasing in recent years and hence the segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. The nasotracheal segment is anticipated to witness CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disease cases.

Application Insights: Endotracheal Tubes Market

Emergency treatment held the largest market share of 55.9% in 2019. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the growing incidence of emergency conditions such as cardiac arrest respiratory problems, airway obstruction as well as inadequate ventilation. In addition, rising cases of road accidents and increasing disposable income in developing countries are also driving the segment growth.

The therapy segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the endotracheal tubes market during the forecast period. Growing volume of surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and rising aging population are major factors responsible for segment growth during the forecast period.



End-use Insights: Endotracheal Tubes Market



The clinics segment held the largest market share of 35.9% in 2019 is expected to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of respiratory chronic diseases, rising awareness pertaining to benefits of clinics as well as fair reimbursement policies will escalate the growth of this segment. Ambulatory surgical centers are also expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of centers in North America and Asia Pacific.

The hospitals segment held a market share of 32.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing trend of hospitalization worldwide. In addition, high awareness among the physicians and nursing staff at hospital settings is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Regional Insights: Endotracheal Tubes Market

North America accounted for the highest market share of 38.0% in 2019 owing to the advanced healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country. In addition, the presence of major players in the region contributed to market growth in the region. Prominent players operating the region include Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries, and Medtronic.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population with respiratory disease, growing prevalence of ventilator-associated pneumonia, and an increasing number of surgeries due to chronic cardiovascular are anticipated to increase the demand for endotracheal tubes in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Endotracheal Tubes Market

Key parameter affecting the competitive nature of the market is the rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare. Also, in order to retain market share and diversify the product portfolio, major players are often undertaking mergers and acquisitions along with new product launches. Some of the prominent players in the endotracheal tubes market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

