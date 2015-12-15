Disinfection Cap Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Disinfection Cap market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Disinfection Cap Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Disinfection Cap market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Disinfection Cap Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Disinfection Cap Market

The global disinfection cap market size was valued at USD 187.2 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The demand for disinfection caps is increasing owing to the technological advancements, stringent regulations for safe injection practices, and rising prevalence of hospital acquired infections across the globe.

Disinfection caps are utilized to clean a used catheter hub and it is left inside the cap while the hub is not used. It keeps the needless connector clean by creating a physical and chemical barrier between the connector and potential contaminants. Technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the market for disinfection caps over the forecast period.

Earlier, disinfection caps incorporated with threaded and Luer-lock style caps with small sponges were used. However, in 2016, disinfection caps with isopropyl alcohol impregnated sponges were introduced. It prevents infections from catheters in hospitalized patients requiring venous access. Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections due to lack of sanitation and precaution are among the major factors contributing to market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 25 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection, on any given day. This is expected to increase the demand for disinfection caps over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, positively impacts the use of parenteral nutrition across the country. Parenteral nutrition helps in the administration of integral nutrients, which help in maintaining strength, energy, and hydration level in patients suffering from a disease. According to statistics published by WHO, around 8.2 million deaths occur every year due to cancer, accounting for 13.0% of the deaths worldwide. Moreover, the proportion of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 70.0% over the next couple of decades. Increasing prevalence of cancer is a high impact-rendering driver for the market for disinfection caps as they are used in the decontamination of IV connectors used to supply nutrition.

Cancer generally leads to a rise in the incidence of stomach ulcers, disturbance in the normal functioning of the GI tract, and development of physical obstructions, thereby resulting in an increased requirement for parenteral nutrition. Moreover, cancer therapies further weaken the human body and deprive it of nutrients to an extent that it may prove to be fatal. In addition, a common symptom associated with cancer is anorexia or unintentional weight loss requiring replenishment through the parenteral route of administration. Thus, such factors are anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Distributors Insights: Disinfection Cap Market

On the basis of distributors, the disinfection cap market has been segmented into retail and non-retail distribution channel. The non-retail distribution channel segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics, generally, have long-term contracts and tie-ups with manufacturers and distributors.

The key players are adopting the strategy of long-term contract with end users to strengthen their foothold in the market. This strategy acts as a barrier for the new entrants in the market for infection caps. However, the patient in-home healthcare setting, generally, prefers to buy products from retail store. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the retail market.

End-use Insights: Disinfection Cap Market



Based on end-use, the market for disinfection caps is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe is one of the major reasons for segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per CDC, every day around 1 out of 31 hospital patients acquire hospital-acquired infections. Usage of proper disinfectants is essential as it helps in preventing transmission of infections. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending in developed and developing countries might increase the number of hospitals owing to which demand for disinfection caps is also expected to increase.

Increasing number of clinics and surgical procedures are major contributors of the segment growth over the forecast period. Maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation is necessary to maintain healthy environment in the clinic. Furthermore, increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections may also surge the demand for disinfection caps. Therefore, the segment is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Disinfection Cap Market

Increasing number of surgeries being performed in North America and rising number of workers in the healthcare sector are among the factors expected to generate the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants in North America. Disinfection caps are essential for surgical procedures as they reduce the risk of contamination and transmission of infections from one patient to another. In addition, increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections may boost the demand for such solutions as doctors are increasingly recommending usage of disinfectant solutions.

In Asia Pacific, the market for disinfection caps is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections, food poisoning, cholera, and typhoid fever is a major factor driving the market over the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness about home cleanliness among people is likely to positively impact the market. Furthermore, major players are also making efforts to enter into untapped markets in the Asia Pacific, thereby expanding the market scope.

Disinfection Cap Market Share Insights

Key players present in the market for disinfection caps are

BD

3M

ICU Medical

Merit Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and launching new products to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Key players are investing heavily in the research and development to manufacture technologically advanced products. For instance, in 2016, disinfection caps with isopropyl alcohol impregnated sponges were introduced to increase the functionality of the product.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global disinfection cap market on the basis of distributors, end use, and region:

Distributors Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Retail

Non-retail

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Disinfection Cap in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Disinfection Cap Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580