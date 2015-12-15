Dipropylene Glycol N-Propyl Ether Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dipropylene Glycol N-Propyl Ether market.

The global dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether market size was estimated at USD 1.4 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing consumption of the product in the formulation of environment-friendly paints owing to its low volatility is one of the major factors driving the market.

Rising consumer preferences for exclusive fabrics, multiple layering, and printed textiles coupled with growth in the standard of living have created the demand for high-quality detergent in order to prevent damage of delicate fabric and clothes. This is anticipated to benefit the product for its application in detergent manufacturing globally. In addition, rising awareness among consumers about overall hygiene is expected to further boost the demand for dry cleaning applications.

Dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether (DPnP) is a propylene oxide-based or P-series, glycol ether with non-toxic and hygroscopic nature. The P-series glycol ethers are significantly gaining market share due to their lower toxicity levels compared to the E-series glycol ethers. This factor has thus promoted their usage with its compliance to multiple regional regulations.

Dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether is preferred for use in various applications due to its excellent balance of hydrophilic and hydrophobic properties, which makes it miscible with water and oil. In waterborne coatings, dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether acts as an excellent coalescent agent and its unique hydrophobe/lipophobe balance which allows for a broad range of coalescent efficiencies for different resins.

Propylene oxide and propanol are the major raw materials used for manufacturing dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether. Multinational companies such as Shell, Huntsman Pte Ltd., Reliance Industries, and China National Petroleum Corporation are the major raw material suppliers. These companies have strong R&D funding to invest in the manufacturing of dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether. However, the product is at an introductory stage, wherein major companies such as Reckitt Benckiser and Lyondell Chemical Technology LP have patented various product formulations, having an active status.

As the product is miscible in water as well as biodegradable, its consumption does not have any major regulations. However, propylene oxide is carcinogenic and thus, dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether manufacturers are required to maintain certain production standards and exposure limits. As a result, glycol ether manufacturers are working together to address the requirement of Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for certain members of the glycol ether family.



Application Insights: Dipropylene Glycol N-Propyl Ether Market

Dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether is one of the integral ingredients in metal detergents and dry cleaning liquids. DPnP use in metal detergents is characterized by its property to remove hydrophobic stains from hard surfaces. It also acts as an efficient degreaser in the cleaning of industrial machinery. The solvent is highly preferred in dry cleaning liquid detergents as it has the ability to clean the toughest soil and grease stains by forming a sufficient amount of lather.

Laboratory tests carried out by leading global solvent manufacturers such as Dow and Eastman Chemical Company considered the chemical safe for humans and the environment. The aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the demand for dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether in detergent application, which is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.3%, in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether is used as an active solvent in the manufacturing of solvent-based coatings, whereas, it is used as a coalescent agent in water-based latex paints. The demand for water-based latex paints is driven by their low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions. This segment accounted for 41.9% of the revenue share of the dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether market in 2018. DPnP offers good chemical stability, efficient surface tension reduction, and low odor and toxicity.

The demand for water-based latex paints and coatings has been witnessing a rapid growth in construction and automotive industries owing to their low VOC emission property. Regulatory interventions regarding the use of solvent-based paints and coatings, especially in North America and Europe, are anticipated to propel the demand over the forecast period, in turn, benefiting the demand for dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether solvents.

Regional Insights: Dipropylene Glycol N-Propyl Ether Market

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest consumer of dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether across the globe in 2018 with a revenue share of 41.4%. Significant expansion of vehicles and electronic products is anticipated to drive the manufacturing sector in the developing countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, thereby propelling the regional demand for different solvents. India and China have great potential for the growth of paints and coatings market, due to growing automotive production, construction, and infrastructure activities.

Some of the prominent manufacturers with a significant presence in Asia Pacific are PPG Industries, Inc.; Nippon Paint Holdings Co.; and RPM International. Ascending production of paints and coatings in the region is anticipated to propel the demand for required raw materials including solvents such as dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether.

The paints and coatings industry in the European region is characterized by stringent regulatory scenario monitored by REACH. Paint manufacturing companies in the region are increasingly focusing on the production of water-based latex paints owing to the presence of various laws regarding VOC emissions. France, Germany, and Spain are the major markets in Europe for the production of water-based latex paints. Thus, these countries dominate the demand for dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether in the latex paint application segment in the region.

The laundry detergent market in Europe witnessed growth from USD 12.6 billion in 2014 to USD 14.8 billion in 2018. Increasing product innovation by manufacturers in the region is expected to drive the growth of laundry detergent market over the forecast period 2021-2027. The rising popularity of eco-friendly detergents in the region is anticipated to propel the demand for DPnP in detergents with a CAGR of 6.6%, in terms of revenue, owing to its biodegradable nature and water-miscible properties.

North America is driven by the growing automotive industries in the region. Mexico is emerging as one of the major production hubs for automotive manufacturers. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs dAutomobiles (OICA), vehicle production in Mexico grew from 3.6 billion in 2015 to 4.1 billion in 2018. Major automotive companies are focusing on investing in Mexico on account of low land and labor costs as compared to that in the U.S. along with easy trade policies for vehicles and their parts between the country and Canada and U.S. This, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for latex paints for interior and exterior applications in cars in the country and consequently the consumption of dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether.

Dipropylene Glycol N-Propyl Ether Market Share Insights: Dipropylene Glycol N-Propyl Ether Market

Major players in the industry include

Eastman Chemical Company

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Jiangsu Yida Chemical Co., Ltd.

India Glycols

Monument Chemical.

Leading manufacturers such as Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V are integrated across multiple stages across the value chain to cater to the market effectively.

According to the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), in 2014, around 70% of the dry cleaners across the globe used perchloroethylene (PCE/PERC) as an effective cleaning solvent for fabrics. However, U.S. EPA has regarded PERC to be carcinogenic for liver and kidneys. This led to the usage of safer substitutes such as dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether and dipropylene glycol tert-butyl ether (DPtB), thereby developing opportunities for the companies involved in the DPnP production.

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether market report on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Detergent

Latex Paint

Other Applications

