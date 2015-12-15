Spinal Biologics Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027

Report Description

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast of the global Spinal biologics market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global Spinal biologics market as well as insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global Spinal biologics market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global Spinal biologics market are presented in the report. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of product type, procedure type, end user and region. The report provides analysis of the global Spinal biologics market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The global Spinal biologics market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Interbody Cages

Pedicle Screws and Rods

Spinal biologics Plates

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different Spinal biologics product types. The market dynamics section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global Spinal biologics market.

The report analyses the market on the basis of procedure type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of procedure type, the global Spinal biologics market is categorised into:

Posterolateral Fusion

Interbody Fusion Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF) Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) Others



The report analyses the market on the basis of end user and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of end user, the global Spinal biologics market is categorised into:

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of region, the global Spinal biologics market is segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Countries Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



We have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global Spinal biologics market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered in the Spinal biologics market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global Spinal biologics market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global Spinal biologics market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global Spinal biologics market and the potential players. This section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the global Spinal biologics market. Detailed profiles of Spinal biologics product manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies.

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Wheel of Fortune

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Overview

Spinal biologics Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Key Regulation

