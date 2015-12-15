Progressing Cavity Pump Market Analysis Geography Trends, Demand and Forecasts 2025

Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market: Overview

The global market for progressive cavity pumps has been witnessing an ascending graph of demand due to the rising need for pumping shear-sensitive or viscous materials.The mechanism of a progressive cavity pump is extremely complex but the utility served by these pumps is unparalleled. Once the rotor of the progressive cavity pump is turned on, it progressively transfers the fluid though discrete cavities. The pump is configured to function in such a way that volumetric flow rate of the fluid is proportionate to the bidirectional rotation rate of the rotor. The total displacement of cavities remains the same because when one cavity diminishes the other one makes up for the variation. The uniqueness of operation of these pumps is expected to be the prime reason behind the trust of the consumers within the market. It is anticipated that multiple industries that involve the pumping of viscous fluids in some capacity would contribute to the growth of the global market for progressing cavity pumps.

The global market for progressing cavity pumps can be segmented based on the following parameters: end-user, power rating, and region. The multiplicity of demand for these pumps makes it necessary to analyse each of the abovementioned segments.

The report is an elaborate explanation of the elements that contribute to the growth of the global market for progressing cavity pumps. The report discretely expounds the reasons behind the escalating demand within the global market, thus, giving a succinct purview to the readers. Moreover, the strategies adopted by the market vendors to establish their strongholds in the market have also been identified in the report. The report has maintained relevance of context to give a crystal clear view of the market to the readers.

Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

The demand within the global market for progressing cavity pumps has taken a greater leap in recent times. This is majorly due to the utility served by these pumps towards handling fluid with high viscosity. Furthermore, several industries have been making huge-scale investments to improve their infrastructural setup, which has also been a plus point for the global market. Due to the scantiness of fresh water sources, wastewater treatment plants have been installed across various regional pockets. Since progressing cavity pumps are an inherent part of these wastewater treatment units, the demand within the market has witnessed an upsurge in recent times. Oil pumping has been an immensely vital area of operation, and the deployment of progressing cavity pumps for oil pumping has also generated demand within the global market. Other areas of fluid pumping span across sewages and sludge, coal slurry, chemicals, and down-hole mud.

Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market: Regional Analysis

The robust growth of the market for progressing cavity pump across the Middle East and Africa owes to the expansive oil industry in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific has also been an immensely lucrative region for the progressing cavity pump market due to a wide industrial base across the region.

Global Progressing Cavity Pump Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for progressing cavity pump has the following key players: Borets, Halliburton, CIRCOR, Xylem, NETZSCH, Schlumberger, PCM, National Oilwell, National Oil Well, Weatherford, Seepex, and Dover. These market players are expected to concentrate on improving the quality of their products in order to assert their supremacy in the market.

