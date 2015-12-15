Dental Implants Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Implants market.

The global dental implants market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas along with increasing demand for prosthetics are some of the key factors expected to increase the market growth. Prosthetics play a major role in propelling the demand for these implants through oral rehabilitation, which helps in restoring oral function and facial form of a patient. Acceptance level for dental implants is increasing among patients and dental surgeons due to limitations of removable prosthetics, such as discomfort, lack of natural appearance, and need for maintenance. Prosthetics mounted on dental implants do not encroach soft tissues and enhance aesthetics, which is further expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are also some of the major factors favoring the demand for dental implants. The World Health Organization (WHO) data suggests that nearly 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year. In addition, according to the American Academy for Implant Dentistry, over 15 million people in the U.S. undergo bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth every year, thus facilitating the demand for dental implants.

Dental implants are long-term replacements preserving adjacent teeth, which are ground in case of bridges. It is considered as the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone and also acts as a stable support for prosthetics (dentures). Moreover, dental implants improve the physical appearance of a person and provide comfort and convenience, unlike removable dentures.

The U.S. held a substantial market share in 2019 due to the growing number of dental implant placement procedures undertaken per year. For instance, each year nearly 5 million implants are placed in the U.S. as per the American Dental Association. Furthermore, The American Academy of Implant dentistry estimated that over 69% of Americans between the age group of 35 and 44 years have at least one missing tooth. Moreover, as a developed region, the U.S. population has a higher affordability rate for dental implant procedures. High healthcare spending in this region is expected to propel the market growth. Two of the major companies, named Biomet and DENTSPLY Sirona are headquartered in the U.S., which contributes to greater penetration of this market.

Moreover, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey estimated that around 42% of the children aged 2 to 11 years have tooth decay and almost 23% of them go untreated. The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research has found that tooth loss in American adults begins between the ages of 35 and 45, adults over 45 years have lost a few teeth, and more than 24% of adults aged above 74 years are completely edentulous. Thus, indicating a high demand for dental implants.

Type Insights: Dental Implants Market

On the basis of type, the global dental implants market is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. The titanium segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the wide use of dental implants made up of titanium. The biocompatible nature of the pure form of titanium is the main benefit of its use. The crude form of titanium consists of other metals such as ilmenite, iron, vanadium, zirconium, silicon, and magnesium. The chemical synthesis procedure entails the conversion of crude titanium intermediates through a sequence of extraction and purification reactions into pure titanium ingot. Titanium dioxide is very toxic for the human body and needs to be removed from the titanium implant.

The zirconium segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period 2021-2027. The material called zirconium functions with nearly the same features as that of titanium. Titanium implants can be made as a one-piece or two-piece systems, whereas, zirconium implants are made as one-piece systems. Two-piece implants offer better features, such as they can be used to support overdentures. Implants are manufactured in different sizes (length and width), which enables the choice of implants as per patients bone size.

Regional Insights: Dental Implants Market

In 2019, Europe lead the market in terms of revenue share. Aging population is one of the major social challenges faced by European countries. Based on European Commission statistics, by 2020, a quarter of Europeans will be over 60 years of age. The aging population is prone to loss of tooth and tooth decay as a result of various medications prescribed to them. Hence, the European region is expected to influence the dental implant market to a large extent due to its high geriatric population demanding oral care services.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to increasing economic stability and disposable income. Moreover, the growing geriatric population base in Asian countries with large untapped opportunities, such as Japan and China, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Increasing the prevalence of osteoporosis and deficiency of calcium has resulted in teeth loss in the geriatric population.

Dental Implants Market Share Insights: Dental Implants Market

The companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology. For instance, Zimmer Dental introduced Zimmer Zfx CAD/CAM Abutments in titanium in partnership with Zfx to expand its global presence in digital dentistry by providing complete dental solutions. Furthermore, in February 2016, DENTSPLY International, Inc. merged with Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. for diversification of the portfolio of dental products.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

