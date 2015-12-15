Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Biomaterials market.

Report Overview: Global Dental Biomaterials Market

The global dental biomaterials market size was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027. Dental biomaterials include biocompatible synthetic materials and natural tissues that are used to treat tooth decay, damage, and fractures problems. Different types of biocompatible synthetic dental materials are available such as metals, polymers, ceramics, and composite structures. However, natural tissues include enamel, cementum, dentin, bone, and other intraoral tissues. Dental biomaterials are not only used to replace the damaged tooth tissues but to also prevent tissue regeneration. In recent years, tremendous research and improvement has been done in terms of the biomaterials which are used by various dental professionals for dental treatment.

As a result of which various biomaterials have been introduced, that can accelerate biological processes to regenerate the loss of dental tissues. For example, hydroxyapatite is a mineral that is composed of calcium and phosphate ions. Dentists have now incorporated hydroxyapatite (HA) nanoparticles into dental cements and filling materials. This hydroxyapatite helps regenerate the loss of dental tissues.

Major factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing penetration of dental implants, rising prevalence of tooth disorders, and increasing geriatric population. Moreover, increasing dental tourism and increase in disposable income in developing countries will help boost market growth during the forecast period. Apart from this, recent regulatory changes in the U.S. relating to dental biomaterials are also anticipated to increase the demand for dental biomaterial treatment, thus contributing to the regional market growth.

Application Insights: Global Dental Biomaterials Market

Based on application the orthodontics segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.67% in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed due to the rising cases of tooth disorders, growing dental tourism, and increasing disposable income in developing countries. Implants are gaining popularity among patients and are considered as the first option for dental treatment.



End-use Insights: Global Dental Biomaterials Market



Dental laboratories accounted for the largest market share of 42.8% in 2019. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental practice, rising prevalence of tooth disorder, and increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene. The dental academies and research institutes segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the dental biomaterials market over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Type Insights: Global Dental Biomaterials Market

In terms of revenue, the ceramic biomaterials type segment lead the market with a share of 36.18% in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising penetration of dental implants and the increasing use of ceramic biomaterial in dentistry. The metallic biomaterials provide internal support to the biological tissues and are most widely used in dental implants. Other segments include metallic biomaterials, polymeric biomaterials, natural biomaterials, metal-ceramic biomaterials, and composite biomaterials.

The composite biomaterials segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to recent technological development in the composite biomaterials. Also, the segment offers various opportunities to market players due to its low penetration in the market.

Regional Insights: Global Dental Biomaterials Market

North America lead the market and accounted for a market share of 35.5% in 2019 and is anticipated to continue dominance over the forecast period. This is due to growing government spending on oral health, rising aging population, and increasing adoption of dental biomaterials for the production of dental products, and other implants. The rising number of dental hospitals and clinics is also one of the reasons responsible for market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of tooth disorder. The region is one of the densely populated areas of the world holding the two most populous countries of the world-India and China, both as emerging global economic leaders. As per the Global Burden of Disease survey in 2018, the Asia Pacific showed a huge burden of oral diseases.

In this region, around 3 to 6.5 out of 10 persons suffer from oral diseases. With increasing durability, the burden of oral disease is bound to increase in the future. In addition, growing medical tourism in emerging economies is also expected to drive market growth in the region. Certain regions, such as the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are projected to exhibit lucrative growth in the near future due to the rapid growth of the industry in these regions.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Dental Biomaterials Market

The market is highly competitive in nature. Key parameter affecting this competitive nature is the rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology. Also, in order to retain market share and diversify the product portfolio, major players are often undertaking mergers and acquisitions along with new product launches. Some of the prominent players in the dental biomaterials market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Dental Biomaterials Market Report

Straumann Holding AG

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

3M Company

Royal DSM

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Henry Schein, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Victrex PLC

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

GC Corporation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global dental biomaterials market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

Composites Biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Implantology

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Academies and Research Institutes

Dental Product Manufacturers

