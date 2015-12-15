Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market.

The global deep brain stimulation devices market size was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing number of patients suffering from involuntary movements associated with dystonia, Parkinsons disease, and multiple sclerosis and rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive the market growth. Increasing demand for minimally invasive techniques due to enhanced patient outcomes is also a high-impact rendering driver for the deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure used to treat several disabling neurological diseases such as debilitating motor symptoms of Parkinsons Disease (PD), such as bradykinesia, rigidity, stiffness, essential tremor, psychiatric conditions (obsessive-compulsive disorder), and slowed movements. Deep brain stimulation therapy is generally recommended to the patients who do not respond to medicines for at least five years. In this treatment, electrodes are implanted in certain areas of affected brain, which produces electrical impulses that regulate abnormal impulses. Moreover, this treatment is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for patients who cannot have epilepsy surgery, which separates or removes the part of the brain that causes seizures.

Potential benefits of deep brain stimulation devices, such as long-term efficacy and better management of postoperative outcomes, are expected to fuel the deep brain stimulation systems market growth. Furthermore, these advancements help clinical researchers in investigational efficacy studies for the inclusion of deep brain stimulation devices in the treatment of other neurological disorders. These key factors are anticipated to raise the demand for deep brain stimulation devices over the forecast period.

Advantages such as minimal pain, high cost-efficiency, safety, efficacy, and rapid recovery are also leading to increased demand. Factors responsible for replacing open/invasive surgeries with minimally invasive surgeries are lesser incision wounds, higher patient satisfaction, reduced hospital stay, postsurgical complications, and mortality rate. In addition, wound closure is simpler, and the recovery time is faster than that in traditional procedures. These benefits are cumulatively responsible for driving the DBS devices market growth.

Product Insights: Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

The dual-channel deep brain stimulation device segment lead the market in 2019 owing to higher adoption in surgical procedures. Dual deep brain stimulation devices are one of the safest and most effective devices used in surgical procedures. Thus, increasing number of surgical procedures for Parkinsons disease, prevalence of disabling neurological diseases, and an increasing number of hospitals using dual-channel deep brain stimulation devices systems are driving the market growth.

The single-channel deep brain stimulation device segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare professionals believe that the single-channel offers more programming options to the neurologists, which led to increased preference for single-channel deep brain stimulation devices. According to the studies conducted by the Parkinsons Foundation, geriatric population is more prone to neurological diseases such as PD. Increasing geriatric population, growing awareness about neurological diseases among patients, and preference by healthcare professionals are anticipated to trigger the segment growth.

Application Insights: Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

Based on application, the Parkinsons disease segment lead the market in 2019. In December 2017, Boston Scientific Corporation received approval for the Vercise deep brain stimulation device system from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of PD. According to the Parkinsons Foundation, around 60,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with PD every year. Thus, the increasing number of U.S. FDA approvals for deep brain stimulation therapies and increasing prevalence of PD worldwide are driving the segment growth.

The Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of OCD and less effective therapeutics such as serotonin reuptake inhibitors are anticipated to generate the demand for treatment options with long-term effects. Deep brain stimulation therapy for the treatment of treatment-resistant and severe OCD is approved in the European Union, Australia, and the U.S. through Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) thus, fueling the market growth.

End-use Insights: Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market



In the end-use segment, hospitals lead the overall deep brain stimulation devices market growth in 2019, owing to the use of technologically advanced deep brain stimulation devices in operation theaters and intensive care units, increasing number of deep brain stimulation surgeries, rising prevalence of PD. Moreover, favorable reimbursement criteria is expected to further boost the growth of hospital end-use segment.

The ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to lower cost as compared to hospitals, convenient access for patient care, reduced waiting time, and low infection rate as compared to neurology clinics and hospitals. Furthermore, As per a conducted study conducted by Advancing Surgical Care, 92% of patients were satisfied with the medical care and service provided in the ASCs, thus, boosting the segment growth.

Regional Insights: Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

North America lead the market owing to increase in FDA approvals for deep brain stimulation devices in clinical applications. For instance, in 2015, the U.S. FDA approved a deep brain stimulation device, Brio, for the treatment of Parkinsons disease. Furthermore, an increasing number of patients diagnosed with PD has led to the growth of the overall market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to factors such as the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders coupled with unmet demand for effective and long term solutions. Rising awareness about neurological disease treatment options and improvements in clinical development framework of emerging economies are expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Share Insights

Major players in the industry include

Medtronic

Abbott

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Boston Scientific Corporation.

These key market players are focusing on launching innovative medical devices, building growth strategies, and technological advancements to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, in October 2019, Medtronic launched its Activa neurostimulators for the treatment of patients suffering from essential tremor and associated symptoms. These advancements are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global deep brain stimulation devices market report on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Single Channel

Dual-Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Depression

Dystonia

Parkinsons Disease

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Neurology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Centers

